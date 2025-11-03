Sick of this Show: Chronic Illness in Practice - Taking Care of Others?

On today’s Chronic Illness in Practice —, , , and — discuss taking care of ourselves and others while living with chronic conditions.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with , , and ! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Nick’s Notes
I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!