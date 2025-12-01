Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Show: Chronically Illing Out - Weathering the Weather

When weather strikes, our bodies strike too.
Nick Paro
,
Soso's World
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
, and
Beth Cruz
Dec 01, 2025

Show Notes

Today is all about weathering the weather — because when the weather strikes, our bodies strike too! Take an hour to relax, discuss your chronic illnesses, be seen by a broad community, and at the end of it all listen to today’s wonderful meditation.

Meditation of the Day

Let your whole body relax into the color of your choice as

Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
brings us on a journey that fills you with light — from the tips of your toes to the crown of your head.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Learn new skills:

  • B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

~Nick Paro

Share with everyone your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

