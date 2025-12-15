Sick of this Show: Chronically Illing Out - 12/15 with Dr. Eric Lullove

ChIlling In Review

Today’s Sick of this Show opened with a familiar tone: honesty and community. Nick Paro, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Beth Cruz, and Soso's World come together for a wide-ranging conversation blending our lived experiences with an expert’s insights. We welcome on Dr. Eric Lullove, a nationally recognized wound care specialist, to dig into how chronic illness, inflammation, recovery, and systemic healthcare failures intersect — not just clinically, but politically and economically.

Dr Eric Lullove unpacks emerging areas of medicine rarely discussed in public forums, including frequency-based healing, electrical medicine, and advanced wound therapies. The conversation explores how sound, sleep, recovery cycles, and cellular health are deeply connected, while also grounding the discussion in real-world patient care — from diabetic wounds to athletic injuries and aging populations.

The second half of the show shifts hard into policy and reality. Medicare cuts, corporate profiteering, insurance denials, and the collapse of the American healthcare system took center stage. What emerges wasn’t just critique, but urgency: a warning that without structural reform, preventative care, and serious mental health investment, the U.S. healthcare system will continue bleeding people dry — financially and physically.

