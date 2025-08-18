Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Show — confronting genocide, with special guest Qasim Rashid

Nick Paro
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Aug 18, 2025
Thank you

The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Dana DuBois
,
Yolanda D.
,
Kat Lo
,
Donna Dupont
, and many others for tuning into today’s Sick of this Showconfronting genocide, with
Qasim Rashid, Esq.
and co-host
Lawrence Winnerman
!

Join me again for tomorrow’s show at 11am ET!

Helpful links

Guest Links

  • Qasim

Let's Address This with Qasim Rashid
As a human rights lawyer I bring the receipts to disentangle fact from fiction and advance the fight for universal human rights.
By Qasim Rashid, Esq.
Islam Today
A newsletter by Qasim Rashid that answers your questions on Islam, debunks disinformation, and builds interfaith bridges of understanding and dialogue.
By Qasim Rashid, Esq.

Cohost Links

  • Lawrence Winnerman

genXy
genXy explores the joys, pitfalls, and opportunities of our shared experience as the overlooked generation. We aim to lead the conversation on GenX relationships, career, music, politics, aging, and fun. Brazenly liberal. Pro Oxford Comma. Hate Nazis.
By GenXy
Lawrence Winnerman | SCIENCE FICTION
Lawrence Winnerman | Science Fiction | Memoir
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

