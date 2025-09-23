Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Show: Conserve & Protect, with special guest Joe Walsh

A discussion with Joe Walsh, Lawrence Winnerman, and Nick Paro
Nick Paro
Joe Walsh
Lawrence Winnerman
Sep 23, 2025
Show Notes

Today’s episode

Nick Paro
Lawrence Winnerman
welcome our special guest
Joe Walsh
to have a discussion — rather than a debate — about Joe himself, digging deep and putting Joe’s feet to the fire on the genocide happening in Israel (Lawrence and my opinion), and what it means to build a coalition where we don’t agree on every issue.

Thank you

Debbie Hupp
Cat
Noble Blend
Sherry@theresnobodytoblame
Independent Voter 1
Dana DuBois
Soso
Brushy 🦝📚
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Joe Walsh
Lawrence Winnerman
Join me for my next live video in the app.

Nick's Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of September (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 50% during your first year with a pledge of $2.50 monthly or $27.50 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!

Soso
Millicent
| C. McGuire ~

