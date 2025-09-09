Sick of this Show — FAFO50 Special with Tim Fullerton

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

and

!

Special Note: Register for the FAFO50 event on 9/10 at 7:30pm ET

Support and spread awareness on a People powered initiative to redistrict California, and a first step in restoring representative democracy.

Nick’s Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of September (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 50% during your first year with a pledge of $2.50 monthly or $27.50 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!