Sick of this Show — FAFO50 Special with Tim Fullerton

Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with and !
Special Note: Register for the FAFO50 event on 9/10 at 7:30pm ET
Support and spread awareness on a People powered initiative to redistrict California, and a first step in restoring representative democracy.
Nick’s Notes
I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!