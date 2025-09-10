Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Show - Nationalist Christofascism, with special guest Tim Whitaker

A recording from today's Live Sick of this Show, with Nick Paro
Nick Paro's avatar
Melissa Corrigan, she/her's avatar
Tim Whitaker's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
, and
Tim Whitaker
Sep 10, 2025
15
10
Transcript

Join

Nick Paro
every Monday-Thursday at 11am ET for a new episode of the Sick of this Show.

Tim's Recommended Readings

  • The Violent Ticket By Force by Matthew Taylor

  • Jesus & John Wayne by Kristen Dume

  • One Nation Under God by Kevin M. Cruz

  • Stand From the Beginning by Ibram Kendi

  • Money, Lies, & God by Catherine Stewart

How to Find the Creators

Nick’s Notes

