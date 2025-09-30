Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
42
19

Sick of this Show: Notes of the Week

Sick of this Show with Nick Paro, Walter Rhein, and Shane Yirak - we discuss some of our favorite notes of the week and how they tie into current events.
Nick Paro's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Walter Rhein
, and
Shane Yirak
Sep 30, 2025
42
19
Share
Transcript

Show Notes

Welcome to this morning’s Sick of this Show: Notes of the Week with

Nick Paro
and guests
Walter Rhein
and
Shane Yirak
. We discuss our favorite notes from this past week — new or old — and how they relate to the important issues impacting our daily lives.

  • Shane’s Note:

  • Walter’s note:

  • Nick’s note:

Thank you

Terrence Goggin
,
Cat
,
Noble Blend
,
Yolanda D.
,
Beth Cruz
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Walter Rhein
and
Shane Yirak
!

Join me every Monday-Thursday at 11am ET for another episode of the Sick of this Show.

Nick’s Notes

I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of September (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 50% during your first year with a pledge of $2.50 monthly or $27.50 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!

~
Soso
|
Millicent
| C. McGuire ~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture