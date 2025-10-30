Sick of this Show: Privatizing the Federal Government

Show Notes
On today’s Sick of this Show — I welcome on my cohost,, and our guest, , to have a deep dive into the ongoing efforts of Republicans and corrupt billionaires to privatize the federal government, enact the broligarchy (techno-fascists) takeover for tech-fiefdoms, the crypto grift being built into the system to enrich themselves while stealing all of the wealth from the American people, the billionaire bunkers, the Little Penis Palace (Lil PP) that Trump is building to replace the White House, and finding a fundamental unifier to build the needed coalitions to end the fascist takeover.
A few unifiers we all can get behind:
Israel, under the leadership of Bibi Netanyahu, is committing a genocide in Gaza — we all see it. The easiest way to push back is by refusing to support candidates who take AIPAC money.
The U.S. government is refusing to release the Epstein Files in a blatant effort to coverup child sex trafficking, pedophilia, and money laundering — demand the release of the Epstein Files and hold the perpetrators accountable.
UN report on Sexual Violence Used as Weapon of War in Sudan, Humanitarians Warn, Demanding Security Council Action
AP news on Layoffs are piling up, raising worker anxiety. Here are some companies that have cut jobs recently
The Firebrand Project on The Trump Crypto Scam Might Be The Greatest Scam in American History
Nick’s Notes
