Sick of this Show: Privatizing the Federal Government

Nick Paro, Shane Yirak, and Wajahat Ali dive into the ongoing efforts to dismantle and privatize the U.S. government, the ongoing crypto scam, and the broligarchy takeover.
Nick Paro
,
Shane Yirak
, and
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Oct 30, 2025
Show Notes

On today’s Sick of this Show — I welcome on my cohost,

Shane Yirak
, and our guest,
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
, to have a deep dive into the ongoing efforts of Republicans and corrupt billionaires to privatize the federal government, enact the broligarchy (techno-fascists) takeover for tech-fiefdoms, the crypto grift being built into the system to enrich themselves while stealing all of the wealth from the American people, the billionaire bunkers, the Little Penis Palace (Lil PP) that Trump is building to replace the White House, and finding a fundamental unifier to build the needed coalitions to end the fascist takeover.

A few unifiers we all can get behind:

  • Israel, under the leadership of Bibi Netanyahu, is committing a genocide in Gaza — we all see it. The easiest way to push back is by refusing to support candidates who take AIPAC money.

  • The U.S. government is refusing to release the Epstein Files in a blatant effort to coverup child sex trafficking, pedophilia, and money laundering — demand the release of the Epstein Files and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Links from the Show

Take a look at some of the links from today’s shows and referenced articles:

Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
PegsReilledUp
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Soso
,
Dannys
,
Beth Cruz
,
Stephanie G Wilson, PhD
and many others for tuning into my live video with
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
and
Shane Yirak
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!

~
Soso
|
Millicent
|
Courtney 🇨🇦
| C. McGuire ~

