Sick of this Show: Rider of Pestilence, with special guest The Opinionated Ogre

A recording from The Opinionated Ogre, Jacob Summers, & Nick Paro's live with opinions on RFK, Jr. - the head of Health & Human Sacrifices - promoting a eugenicists agenda.
Nick Paro
Coach Cap
The Opinionated Ogre
Sep 25, 2025
On today’s episode of the Sick of this Show,

Coach Cap
, welcome on our special guest,
The Opinionated Ogre
, for some thoughts on the Secretary of Health & Human Sacrifices, the Rider of Pestilence himself — RFK, Jr. — and how his eugenicist agenda is going to hurt, otherize, and destroy so many lives in the U.S.

Thank you

Susan Crabtree
,
Meidas_hj
,
Kay Smith
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Kimmy Win
,
Karlee-Wont-Give-Up
, and many others for tuning into my live video!

Join me every Monday-Thursday at 11am ET for a new episode of the Sick of this Show.

Contributor Links

The Opinionated Ogre
I'm a stay-at-home ogre who writes about politics and family. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll leave angry and informed. Welcome to The Ogre Nation!
The Better Human Project
The Better Human Project (formerly known as A4T) is a Substack initiative to help us all grow through sharing our journeys with each other and exploring every way we can BE better and DO better!
By Coach Cap
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

