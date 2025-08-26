Sick of this Show — Rural Progressives Pushing Back, with Walter Rhein

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

and

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Important notes on leaving comment to oppose the discriminatory VA anti-choice rule being proposed.

Directly quoted from the

show notes for the episode

.

Deadline: September 3, 2025

Comment here: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/VA-2025-VHA-0073-0002

Speak from your own experience, your own values, your own understanding of what this country owes its veterans.

The most effective comments include your personal or professional perspective, identify how this rule would affect you or your community, and offer a specific recommendation or concern.

If you're a veteran, spouse, caregiver, or healthcare provider, your real-life experience is especially important for regulators to hear. Do not copy and paste someone else’s words. Anti-choice extremists are already doing that. We’re better than that. The government weighs unique, substantive comments more heavily. Speak in your own voice.

I highly recommend subscribing and listening to the Find Out team.

Ways to Support!

Sickest of them all

Become a founding member today with an annual pledge of $200, or more, and with your pledge you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Paid subscribers

During the month of August (2025), become a paid subscriber today with a pledge of $1 monthly or $11 annually.

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, and spread to your other socials!

Like this article — you’re already here, why not?