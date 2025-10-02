Sick of this Show: Secretary of Health and Human Sacrifices

Show Notes

On today’s episode of the Sick of this Show,

and

welcome on returning guest

for a continued discussion into the Secretary of Health & Human Sacrifices — RFK, Jr..

Our discussion focuses mainly on bad, or no, science being used to demonize and control choices for women. This is an assault on women, or anyone with a uterus. It’s the destruction of their rights and access to healthcare. This impacts everyone.

This is taking shape as the attack on Tylenol and Mifepristone. It’s a dog-whistle, more a “frog”-horn, to blame and shame women. It’s misogyny, masked as bad science.

For a look into the articles we spoke on, see:

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Contributor Links

Nick’s Notes

I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of October (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 20% during your first year with a pledge of $4 monthly or $44 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!