Sick of this Show: Secretary of Health and Human Sacrifices

RFK, Jr. is a walking, talking "frog"-horn to blame and shame women by using misogyny, masked as bad science.
Nick Paro's avatar
Coach Cap's avatar
The Opinionated Ogre's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Coach Cap
, and
The Opinionated Ogre
Oct 02, 2025
Show Notes

On today’s episode of the Sick of this Show,

Nick Paro
and
Coach Cap
welcome on returning guest
The Opinionated Ogre
for a continued discussion into the Secretary of Health & Human Sacrifices — RFK, Jr..

Our discussion focuses mainly on bad, or no, science being used to demonize and control choices for women. This is an assault on women, or anyone with a uterus. It’s the destruction of their rights and access to healthcare. This impacts everyone.

This is taking shape as the attack on Tylenol and Mifepristone. It’s a dog-whistle, more a “frog”-horn, to blame and shame women. It’s misogyny, masked as bad science.

For a look into the articles we spoke on, see:

Contributor Links

The Opinionated Ogre
I'm a stay-at-home ogre who writes about politics and family. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll leave angry and informed. Welcome to The Ogre Nation!
The Better Human Project
The Better Human Project (formerly known as A4T) is a Substack initiative to help us all grow through sharing our journeys with each other and exploring every way we can BE better and DO better!
By Coach Cap
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

