Sick of this Show: Secretary of Health and Human Sacrifices

On today’s episode of the Sick of this Show,and welcome on returning guest for a continued discussion into the Secretary of Health & Human Sacrifices — RFK, Jr..
Our discussion focuses mainly on bad, or no, science being used to demonize and control choices for women. This is an assault on women, or anyone with a uterus. It’s the destruction of their rights and access to healthcare. This impacts everyone.
This is taking shape as the attack on Tylenol and Mifepristone. It’s a dog-whistle, more a “frog”-horn, to blame and shame women. It’s misogyny, masked as bad science.
