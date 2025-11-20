Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Show: Setting Goals for 20 Years and 20 Months

Nick Paro and Sharad Swaney, Co-Director of Centered America, offer a deep dive into bold strategy and immediate actions to create the needed changes.
Nick Paro
Centered America
Nov 20, 2025

Show Notes

On today’s Sick of this Show, I am joined by

Sharad Swaney
, co-director at
Centered America
, for a continuation of a discussion started on
Banner & Backbone Media
’s The Window of Discussion, E8. By the end we landed on 2 main points where we have the power to attain change within our 20-month timeline:

  1. The hard part — Fracture the Republican Party. Encourage people like

    Rick Wilson
    ,
    Bobby Jones
    ,
    Adam Kinzinger
    ,
    Joe Walsh
    ,
    Tara Setmayer
    — to take-over the Party power structures of an existing, nationally recognized 3rd Party which chooses to caucus with the Republican name — then flip the caucusing to Democratic.

  2. Change the law which determines the number of sitting Representatives to immediately expand the House to around 750 members — this would effectively negate Gerrymandering while immediately increasing representation.

Related Links

Banner and Backbone Media
The Window of Discussion, E8: On Offense For Grounded Morals
Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

