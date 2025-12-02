Sick of this Show: The Dangers of Purposeful Disinformation Around Sexual Orientation with your weirdo friend

Show Notes

Today was an incredible show, and really fun conversation, with

— I highly recommend y’all check them out! We talked all about the dangers of what people like Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate are doing when they create purposefully confusing messages — they are poisoning the well. This all sparked from a few notes I put out earlier in the week around the confusion being spread —

and I talked all about it today — the history behind it, the dangers of it, and how it all fits in with the overall threats, Abrahamic Nationalism (Christian, Catholic, and Jewish), and the underlying structures of white supremacy and oppressive patriarchy.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Learn new skills:

B. Cognition Labs — empathy forward, human centered, experiment based Leadership & Growth Courses for Higher Ed & Non-Profit Professionals

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

~Nick Paro

Support as a paid subscriber however you can — to help get you started, here are a few discounted options for you

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective .

Share with everyone your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

Special thanks to the Sickest of Them All!

Become one of the Sickest of Them All with an annual founding pledge of $200, or more!

For support, contact us at:

info@sickofthisshitpublications.com