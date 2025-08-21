Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Sick of this Show - the story keeps going, with Ellie Leonard

A recording from Nick Paro's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Ellie Leonard
, and
Frederic Poag
Aug 21, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Lawrence Winnerman
,
Rachel Hendricks
,
Sunny
,
Jessica Bee 🇨🇦
,
Sheryl
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Ellie Leonard
and
Frederic Poag
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Nick Paro in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture