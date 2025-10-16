Sick of this Show: The (Tara) Buster

On today’s show, I welcome on— creator and host of the Tarabuster podcast and part of the — to dive into being unapologetically progressive and saying what needs to be said.
Join me at 11am every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for a new Sick of This Show!
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with !
Creator Links
Nick’s Notes
I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!