Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
15

Sick of this Show: The (Tara) Buster

Nick Paro welcomes on special guest Tara Devlin, host and creator of the “Tarabuster” podcast on the “Political Voices Network”.
Nick Paro's avatar
Tara Devlin's avatar
Political Voices Network's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Tara Devlin
, and
Political Voices Network
Oct 16, 2025
2
15
Share
Transcript

On today’s show, I welcome on

Tara Devlin
— creator and host of the Tarabuster podcast and part of the
Political Voices Network
— to dive into being unapologetically progressive and saying what needs to be said.

Join me at 11am every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday for a new Sick of This Show!

Thank you

Cat
,
Jeanne Elbe
,
Soso
,
Beth Cruz
,
Kevin Paquette
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Tara Devlin
!

Creator Links

Tara Devlin
Tara Devlin hosts the unapologetically liberal "Tarabuster" on the Progressive Voices app & Youtube. Liberals created America & made the working class the middle class. We have to save the Grand Experiment - again. We stick together we win!
Sick of this Shit Publications
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick - I'm using poetry and Live discussions to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more.
By Nick Paro
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.

Nick’s Notes

I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

On Offense October for 20% off!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!

~
Soso
|
Millicent
|
Courtney 🇨🇦
| C. McGuire ~

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture