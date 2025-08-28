Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
4

Sick of this Show — Voices of Power, with special guest Füsun Aydin

A recording from Nick Paro's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Füsun Aydın's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Füsun Aydın
, and
Lawrence Winnerman
Aug 28, 2025
3
4
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Frederic Poag
,
Cat
,
The One Minute Daily Boost
,
Robin Wilding
,
Yolanda D.
,
Brushy 🐺 📚
and many others for tuning into my live video with
Füsun Aydın
and
Lawrence Winnerman
!

Letters from a Prostitute by Füsun Aydın
A collection of essays, poems, memoirs and redundant conversations from an old tart in Amsterdam.
genXy
genXy explores the joys, pitfalls, and opportunities of our shared experience as the overlooked generation. We aim to lead the conversation on GenX relationships, career, music, politics, aging, and fun. Brazenly liberal. Pro Oxford Comma. Hate Nazis.
By GenXy
Lawrence Winnerman | SCIENCE FICTION
Lawrence Winnerman | Science Fiction | Memoir
Banner & Backbone
We are unfurling new Banners and forging new Backbones to restore ethics, service, and integrity to the American ethos.
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick. Here we discuss the intersections of politics, technology, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, and so much more. We must unite behind one message - freedom, liberty, and justice for all!
By Nick Paro

Ways to Support!

Sickest of them all

Become a founding member today with an annual pledge of $200, or more, and with your pledge you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Paid subscribers

During the month of August (2025), become a paid subscriber today with a pledge of $1 monthly or $11 annually.

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)
Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, and spread to your other socials!
Like this article — you’re already here, why not?

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture