Crescendoing chirps. Staccato clicks — thumping croaks. Pluck on wings of grass.

What does it mean?

Today’s poem is another in A Chronic Journey and is a Haiku I wrote while listening to the songs of dusk while sitting on my back patio.

A beautiful orchestra of miniature musicians playing their natural instruments. This ensemble is led by no particular conductor; however each section is somehow still uniquely in time.

The main players are the crickets with their crescendoing chirps — much like violins hogging the spotlight — singing melodies back and forth from each side of the stage.

The heart of the composition coming from the staccato clicks of the cicadas — the violas attempting to keep in tune yet always smoothing the transitions — while the toads thump along with their melodic base interplays.

Finally, the grasshoppers — not to be outdone by their counterparts — pluck on their wings of grass to harmonize with the strings. A set of cellos echoing in a baritone to match the cricketing chirps.

That is a long way of saying — it was a good night and I didn’t have a splitting headache. I’m mindfully living and enjoying these moments — while capturing them in poetry.

Find encouragement, enjoyment, and inspiration from what’s around you. Recharge your emotional battery and recoup if you can. Joy and hope are simple acts of resistance which can make huge impacts.

Go create boldly!

Nick’s Notes

I'm using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Subscribe to the publication (all content is free, but those paid and founding subscriptions keep me able to do this work)

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

During the month of September (2025), become a paid subscriber today for 50% during your first year with a pledge of $2.50 monthly or $27.50 annually!

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!