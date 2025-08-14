SoTP - FederalismA civic Haiku, 10Nick ParoAug 14, 20251648ShareText within this block will maintain its original spacing when publishedFederalism. The forest protects the trees. Out of many, one. RISESick of this Shit with Nick is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe1648SharePreviousNext
“Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”
— Spock
“Or the one.”
— Kirk
One branch takes the storm,
roots hold fast for all to stand—
the tree guards the grove.
Our old umbrella
Protecting us from storm
No holes allowed