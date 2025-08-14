Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Donaldson's avatar
Bob Donaldson
Aug 14

“Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

— Spock

“Or the one.”

— Kirk

One branch takes the storm,

roots hold fast for all to stand—

the tree guards the grove.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carollynn's avatar
Carollynn
Aug 14

Our old umbrella

Protecting us from storm

No holes allowed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture