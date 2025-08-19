Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick
Sick of this Pod
SoTPod E48 - Robbing you bare
2
0:00
-3:24

SoTPod E48 - Robbing you bare

Broken by Barons series, #2
Nick Paro's avatar
Nick Paro
Aug 19, 2025
2
Share
Transcript
SoTPoetry — Robbing you bare

SoTPoetry — Robbing you bare

Nick Paro
·
Aug 19
Read full story

Join the Sick of this Shit community as a paid subscriber today, for a forever 80% on annual and monthly memberships, during the rest of August (2025)!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture