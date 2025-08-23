Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick
Sick of this Pod
SoTPod E49 — Body and mind
5
0:00
-2:37

SoTPod E49 — Body and mind

Fibro series, #4
Nick Paro's avatar
Nick Paro
Aug 23, 2025
5
Share
Transcript
Body and mind

Body and mind

Nick Paro
·
Aug 20
Read full story

Sick of this Shit with Nick is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture