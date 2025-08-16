SoTPoetry - Eagles’ criesA civic Haiku, 11Nick ParoAug 16, 202519146ShareText within this block will maintain its original spacing when publishedA banner will rise. Eagles’ cries light up the skies. Rising with new dawn.Sick of this Shit with Nick is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe19146SharePreviousNext
Love it Nick. So patriotic. Gives me hope. 🇺🇸
Eagle on the wind,
we the people hold the line still—
outriders remain.