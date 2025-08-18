Holding your life, at the edge of a knife. Knifing right through, with one word, they undo. Undone by strife, unwinding your whole life. Lifeless they screw, it’s just a big fuck you. Using you up, broken… Chewing you up, crumble… Spitting you out, fading… Wasting away, nothing… Broken to bits yet always must you try. Crumble to dust, become the family ghost. Fading to smoke as you’re lost to their eye. Nothing is left for those you love the most. Mostly you break while in billions they rake. Mostly you break from the life force they take.
What does it mean?
Today’s poem is about the pain I’m in for what has been taken over 6+ years in the tech field. The Robber Barons want only one thing from each of us—everything. It took me too long to realize it. It has turned me into someone who is constantly needing to prove himself, constantly needing to go full speed into everything, and constantly needing to give over all of myself to impress others. The tech field is built on the back of an oppressive system and entrenched in a false mindset of a “team” — all it really is, is a system which requires you to give over every ounce of your being, and more, while forcing your spouse (if you’re lucky to have one) to maintain every other aspect of your life. It’s fucking disgusting.
As positive and confident I may seem, I am broken and beaten down and mentally exhausted — I’ve been out of the field for just under 2 months and I’ve written poetry almost every day to work through the last 6+ years…I’m no where close to healed and only just starting to really open up about it.
With any success I feel from those years, all I look back and see is a failure — a failure to be a part of my family, a failure to be a good husband, a failure to be a good father, and a failure to let my best friend in when I needed her most. I know I am not a failure, but this industry has stollen so much from me and the Robber Barons at the helms make it that way.
They want us broken and beaten and failing. They want us unable and unwilling to care or act when needed the most. They don’t care about us.
Fuck the Robber Barons for what they have taken from me and my family. Fuck the Robber Barons for what they are trying to take from all of us. We must RISE.
Your work is very powerful and your back story makes it so important. Thank you for sharing this.
Thank you so much for baring your soul like this. You are a great example of what a real man should be. I tried for years to get my husband to see that he was making his job in programming/network consultant/systems analyst/project management the foundation of his ego. That going from the office to golf league/tennis league/softball leagues( x3), to Happy Hour, and then on weekends to car races with his “work family” was affecting his children - to the point that at 11yo and 9yo, they asked me if I wasn’t sick of him being gone all the time 🤦🏻♀️ I should add that we lived in the country, had only one vehicle most of that time, so we could go nowhere. Once we had another vehicle, I went back to work, but said that since he made more than 50% of the income, he did more than his share of home responsibilities, and that since he had to share his paycheck with us that the bonuses were strictly for him. He lost so much of his vision to an inherited eye disease at 63 that he couldn’t work, he had no idea where anything in the house was, or what needed to be done. Now he laughs at co-workers for caring so much. I hope other people take your wisdom to heart.