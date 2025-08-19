Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Controlling all, playing you like a fife. Lifeless and dull—there’s nothing left outside. Outsider while at home, where work is life. Rife with abuse where there is much to hide. Hiding behind those tight lipped NDAs. No denials allowed, it’s all a lie. Lying, they say your work will get you praise. Praising themselves while you just hope to die. Dying inside from egos falsely claimed. Claiming a light that no longer burns bright. Dimmed by cruel friends who set you up for blame. Breaking your will despite all of your might. Robbing you bare, honesty is a vice. Robbing you bare, honestly we’re too nice.

What does it mean?

Exactly what it says. The tech Robber Barons do exactly that—they rob us blind while calling it “work” and “effort”. Fuck that and fuck them. I’m done with the lies and the need to always be on and always be working.

Guess what? Productivity does not equal value. Working so hard you nearly die and lose everything is not value, it’s just fucking work. It hurts everyone involved when we ensure only a few have everything. It hurts everyone when we buy into this false narrative.

Value does not equal productivity.

I bought the lie and it ate me apart.