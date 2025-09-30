Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Special Report: The Night of 800 Generals

Narativ by Zev Shalev hosts Nick Paro and former West Point History Professor Terrence Goggin for a Special Report on the unprecedented in-person meeting of 800 Generals and Flag Officers.
Nick Paro
,
Zev Shalev
, and
Terrence Goggin
Sep 30, 2025
∙ Paid
23
25
Update: tonight’s special episode has been updated to include a paywall during the closing segment. To access the full Special, become a paid subscription today at take advantage of our current Sickest of September sale for 50% off your first year’s annual or monthly subscription!

Sickest of September Sale

Show Notes

On tonight’s episode of Narativ’s Special Report: The Night of 800 Generals

Zev Shalev
hosted former West Point History Professor,
Terrence Goggin
, and myself,
Nick Paro
, for a discussion into our thoughts on the unprecedented meeting set to take place on 9/30.

Professor Goggin offers us all an incredible lesson into America’s history — from Aaron Burr to James Buchanan, the proud traditions and history of the U.S. Armed Services, and a full analysis of his latest article - TRUMP FEARS THE U.S. MILITARY; HE SQUASHES HEGSETH’S “EYEBALL TO EYEBALL” LECTURE ON WARRIOR ETHOS AND UNKNOWN PLANS FOR A “NICE ESPRIT DE CORPS” MEETING WITH HIS “GREAT PEOPLE”.

