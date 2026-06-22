We have to confront the damage the Trump regime is doing to the disability community—from criminalizing homelessness to the latest DOJ memo undermining Olmstead—or we will reach a point of irreparable harm. With damage which will touch all parts of our society—for generations to come—and I refuse to be silent about it.

For those who don’t know much about me—I’m a person with disabilities. I have had disabilities my entire life—ADHD and anxiety—and I have become more disabled as I have gotten older—fibromyalgia, ridiculopathy, migraines, depression, and more.

I live in a state of constant pain.

I live with a sense of dread and fear looming over my head.

I live knowing that I’m no longer a productive cog in the capitalistic machine.

I live knowing that even through all of this—yet, I can count myself fortunate, and far more so than so many other’s in the disability community, because I’m a disabled Veteran. I have access to services and systems that so many don’t.

And you know what?

It’s fucking bullshit.

It’s bullshit that we keep having to re-litigate the basic value of human lives.

It’s bullshit that we still see the value of a human life as how “productive” they can be.

It’s fucking bullshit because we all deserve equal and equitable access to these services.

Systematic attacks to erase us

From the beginning on this iteration of the Trump regime we have seen an explosion of attacks on our communities.

Those attacks have come in the form of a Secretary of Dumbassery, Pete Hegseth, and Director of the VA, Doug Collins, who have used their positions to drive wedges into the disabled Veterans community. They have attacked and taken away the rights of our trans service members. They have attacked and disparaged our mental health conditions. They have made it more difficult to apply for benefits, while working their asses off to diminish what is left.

Those attacks have come in the form of a new DOJ memo aimed directly at undermining and destroying the Olmstead decision. A 1999 Supreme Court ruling which mandates that state and local governments must provide services to people with disabilities in the most integrated community settings appropriate to their needs, ruling that unnecessary institutional segregation is an illegal form of discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A ruling which has been settled law and precedent for decades—with little to no challenge to its legitimacy. But now? Trump’s DOJ is doing just that—and it is one of the most visible, direct assault of the rights and freedoms of those of us with disabilities.

This is the foundations of Eugenics. A foundation which is growing stronger each day this regime remains in power—a foundation we must destroy and wipe away.

We must do this—or we all will suffer from it—because attacks on the rights of people with disabilities is an attack on everyone’s rights.

Those rights ensure we all have equitable access and accommodations.

Those rights ensure we cannot be institutionalized on a whim.

Those rights ensure we are not erased and wiped away from existence just because we cannot “produce” for the capitalistic overlords.

Yet, here we are—and away those rights go.

Unless we do something to stop it.

Where do we go from here?

We go forward together from here as a whole community, and not as disparate parts.

We bridge the gaps between our spaces by bringing the Veteran and Civilian disability communities together.

We see and support each other. (Use this as the excuse you needed to go subscribe to the Disability Community For Democracy and their CEO/Founder Nieta Greene).

We listen louder—opening ourselves to learn and grow from the experiences of others.

We stop making it a competition between who is more “correctly” disabled than the other—we are one family with many diverse needs.

We use whatever privilege or position we have to force the conversations that are needed—I promise to do this every day and every chance I get.

We never shut up about it—I certainly won’t.

I will use this platform and space to do whatever is necessary to ensure we are never erased—I will demand more from larger platforms and spaces—and I will demand more from those in positions to do something.

My ask is that you join me to do the same.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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