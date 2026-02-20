TDWS: Effed-Up Friday with Nick Paro

Actions You Can Take

Comment publicly on the VA rating guideline changes that severely downplay and diminish mental health issues: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/02/17/2026-03068/evaluative-rating-impact-of-medication#open-comment

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

