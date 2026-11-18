“Well, we’re the ones bending it towards justice. It’s not a passive thing. That doesn’t happen accidentally.” ~ Charlotte ~

Humaning in Review

Some history can’t wait 50 years to be written. That was Charlotte’s argument from the first minutes of this special midweek Humaning Experience, and it shaped everything that followed. Charlotte, the British writer behind Charlotte vs Tyranny who lives in France, turned an offhand TikTok offer to be a pen pal into Letters from America, a book built from the letters Americans have mailed her over the last 18 months.

What you can do today: Get the book. Buy Letters from America, for yourself or for the person at your Thanksgiving table you can’t seem to talk to.

Write Charlotte a letter. Details for joining the project are at charlottevstyranny.com.

Say No to Crip Crow where you live. Cambridge, Massachusetts, just took that stand. Sign up to bring the community resolution to your town, then your state.

I wanted her on to talk about what those letters hold, and what holding them asks of the rest of us. The answer, it turns out, is less about despair than about a job to do.

It started with a video she saw in April of last year, warning that physical records needed preserving while history was being erased and rewritten. Charlotte posted her own: write to me, and your story will be kept safe in France “in the house of some random British woman.” Within two weeks the letters came, the first from New Jersey, and then “this tsunami of them.”

Reading them, she decided “these stories can’t wait 50 years to be important.” She has now heard from all 50 states, and on the day we recorded she had just sat down to start book two.

Charlotte opened the book with letters from disabled Americans on purpose. Ableism, she said, is the bigotry people stay comfortable with even when they’d stand up against homophobia or racism. Then she pulled a letter from her archive on air, from a woman in South Dakota, and read it.

The government, the woman wrote, had decided her malnutrition was “caused by me choosing not to eat,” leaving her with a nurse “for an hour twice a week” instead of round-the-clock care. That letter came in January. Charlotte hasn’t heard from her since.

As a fully disabled veteran, I found those letters hard to listen to, and I think that is exactly why they matter. Nobody else would tell this woman’s story. Charlotte put it plainly: “I don’t want her to have gone through what she’s gone through and not be remembered.”

Charlotte refuses to treat any of this as an American problem. She said the British government is planning cuts to disability benefits for people between 16 and 25, and that France faces an election next year with its own version of Trump on the ballot. She sees her book as “the baton being handed back” from a place that may be only a few years ahead of the rest.

She also named the logic underneath it. Attacking disabled people, she said, is one of the foundational pillars of fascism, and it has been less than 100 years since the world watched those tactics used in Germany. Her sharpest point is that ableism is the least logical of the isms, because “anyone at any point through accident or injury or illness can become part of the community.”

The middle of the hour turned to narrative, and who tells the story better. Charlotte’s read is that fascists win on slogans because they don’t care about accuracy, while progressives over-explain. She counted herself guilty: “I’m always desperate to make sure that everyone knows I’ve included the nuance and the footnotes.”

She sees the gap closing, pointing to Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed as progressives who can simplify a message without hollowing it out. She also credits a generational shift, with millennial politicians who grew up fluent in the platforms where people now live. Her own book follows the same instinct: she shaped its final three chapters around the chance for Americans to redefine the American dream, so readers finish it with something to do.

That brought us to the difference between hope and determination. Before the show I told her I’m not so much hopeful as determined. “Hope was getting people into office,” as I said on air; now that they’re elected, it’s time for action.

Charlotte is waiting on the first post-midterm letters and plans to write book two toward that determination. She pointed me to Rebecca Solnit’s Hope in the Dark, which frames hope not as assuming things will be fine but as “the foundation for action.” It’s a book her own anti-fascist book club read. That club, Hotties Hate Fascism, began with another “silly little video” and now counts 650 members.

Charlotte also runs Help Me Leave, a not-for-profit that helps at-risk people in the US and beyond understand their options for moving safely. She found our work through the Olmstead fight and our campaign around it, because so many of her pen pals fear being institutionalized and losing the right to choose for themselves. For a series about better humaning, she widens the frame past any one border. The work of bearing witness belongs to whoever is willing to open the mail, and the arc only bends because ordinary people, with full-time jobs and cats to feed, bend it.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you Soso's World, Sam, Robert Taylor, Upstart Raven, WindDriven Ventures, and many others for tuning into my live video with Charlotte vs Tyranny! Join me for my next live video in the app.