The Humaning Experience | The Systems Protecting the Feelings of Men Over the Lives of Women with Zulfina

Content note: this episode and review discuss sexual assault, rape, and abuse.

“I’m living my life less because I could be going out every day to the most amazing activities like concerts... But I can’t because I’m scared for my safety. And that’s just not me. It’s literally every single woman ever.” ~ Zulfina ~

Masculinity In Review

Nick Paro set the Intelligent Masculinity banner aside this week and ran the episode as The Humaning Experience, because the subject of today’s discussion was as unintelligent a form of masculinity as one can get. His guest, Zulfina, writes The Feminist Lens, where she has covered feminism through news and culture since January 2026. The hour started with the recent Cornell case and moved into the threatening texts that followed at an Idaho high school. Nick and Zulfina posited a blunt question: why do our systems keep protecting men’s comfort over women’s lives?

What came out of that question was a conversation about performance versus practice. It also hands men listening a clear assignment—the work of changing men belongs to men.

Zulfina opened with exhaustion rather than outrage. She described men reposting the Cornell case to their stories while screenshots circulated of guys asking friends whether it was “cool to talk about.” She called it performative activism, validation-seeking dressed up as solidarity, and said the number of men who actually want to change seems smaller and smaller every day. Nick pushed the point really close to home: some of the most performative men sit on the left, masquerading as feminists while clinging to the same destructive habits in private. Zulfina carried it into politics, where a progressive candidate’s history with women gets waved off as “taking one for the team.”

The cost of that performance: trust. A broken trust where women can no longer tell which men mean it, and which are just faking.

One of the most important moments of the conversation is the simple insistence that she is SOMEONE. Zulfina laid out how she is tired of falling back on the ideas that one must “imagine if she was your mother” or “imagine if she was your daughter” to get men to care. As Zulfina puts it so clearly, “I’m literally begging for empathy here.” Then she turned the familiar father’s promise—I would do anything for my daughter—into a test.

Would you stand up to a misogynistic joke in your friend group and make everyone uncomfortable?

That is the small, unglamorous version of protection, and it is the one most men skip. Nick answered with the line Zulfina called one of her favorite from the day: stop teaching daughters to be afraid of men and start teaching sons to be good people.

On victim-blaming, Zulfina offered an analogy that pulls a lot of weight with so few words. Picture reporting a robbery and having police ask whether you were hinting, whether you were drunk, whether you asked for it. Nobody would accept that logic for a stolen car, yet women hear it about their own bodies—sometimes from their own mothers. Nick refused the comfortable story that men simply don’t understand consent, arguing that we all learned to keep “our hands and our eyes to ourselves” in kindergarten and that the “men don’t get it” excuse only removes accountability. Zulfina named the coercion men use to get around a no, and friend of the community, Jai, summed up the standard in the live chat: “anything but an enthusiastic yes means no.”

The last stretch of the conversation brings everything to where it all begins, at home. Nick described his son choosing a dress from the dress-up chest, his daughter playing with Transformers and dinosaurs, and using the correct words for body parts even when his son squirmed. If his daughter couldn’t ask him for pads, he said, “that would mean that I failed, not her.” Zulfina rounds this part of the conversation out with the darker side of silence as an adult: when parents won’t talk about sex, kids often find porn (and in many instances it is filled with violent acts) before the age of 10, then take what they saw as instruction. Silence, in other words, teaches too—just not the lesson we want.

Zulfina brings together something really needed today: an accounting of what men’s inaction costs in the daily life of women, without softening it for the men in the audience. While also sharpening the main thesis of the Intelligent Masculinity conversations, that the first steps to changing the systems which prioritize men’s feelings over women’s safety is the simple act of refusing to outsource accountability onto others while having the discipline to live with the consequences of one’s actions and values. Nick said it plainly: “It is not the responsibility of women to fix or work on men.”

So the next step is ours to take, now go take it.

Subscribe to Zulfina’s work, and the next time that joke lands in the group chat, be the one who makes the room uncomfortable.

~ Nick Paro

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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Thank you EG, Education is a lamp, KarenC-Book Collector📚⚖️🗽🗳️🧿♒️, ChrisJustice, Bradford L Meyer, and many others for tuning into my live video with The Feminist Lens! Join me for my next live video in the app.