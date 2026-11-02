Those of us who served took an oath to the Constitution, not to a person or a party. We learned early that the rules of war are not paperwork. Those rules are the line between a service member and a killer. Those rules protect the people who carry out the orders as much as they protect the people on the other end of them.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has never hidden how he sees those rules. At his confirmation hearing, he said that “restrictive” rules of engagement made it “difficult to actually do your job on the battlefield,” and argued that the enemy “knew our rules of engagement, and when they were more restrictive, they took advantage of them.” His conclusion in this was that “we don’t need burdensome rules of engagement that make it impossible for us to win these wars,” The Intercept reported.

Each story about Hegseth tends to get covered as its own scandal of the week; however, that misses the point. When we put the reporting side by side it describes one Pentagon, one way of operating, and one person at the top of it. That matters more than ever, because that same Pentagon is drawing up plans to restart strikes on Iran in a way that has been described by Senator Chris Murphy, and reported in Democracy Now as “insane.... [I]t will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

The boats

Since September 2025, the U.S. military has struck small boats it claims (without public proof or evidence) were carrying drugs in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. As of Oct. 27, Just Security’s timeline counts “72 strikes; 243 killed (including 23 missing/presumed dead) and 3 known survivors.”

The first strike, on Sept. 2, 2025, killed 11 people, “including an alleged double-tap killing of two survivors,” according to the same timeline. When Hegseth briefed the full House and Senate, he “reportedly declined to show members the video of the Sep. 2 operation that included a second strike, killing survivors of the initial strike on the boat, calling it ‘top-secret.’” Only the Armed Services committees saw it.

The government has “provided little evidence to prove its claims that those on board were trafficking drugs” and “has also not publicly identified the victims,” Al Jazeera reported. The families of Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo of Trinidad and Tobago say the two men were fishermen and farm workers. They are suing. “We will continue fighting for answers and the accountability we deserve,” said Samaroo’s sister, Sallycar Korasingh. Their attorney, Jeff Stein of the ACLU, said, “These illegal strikes at sea have devastated countless families, terrified communities, and made us all less safe.”

Even setting aside who was on those boats, drug trafficking is a crime, not an act of war. Retired U.S. Coast Guard senior officers wrote in Just Security that their analysis rests “on an assessment that such operations manifestly violate international law and by extension domestic law.”

Removing the people who say no

Here is where the pattern starts to show. According to an NBC report cited by Just Security, a senior Judge Advocate General at U.S. Southern Command warned in August 2025, before the first strike, that the strikes “could amount to extrajudicial killings.” He was overruled. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell answered that reporting with a flat denial: “The War Department categorically denies that any Pentagon lawyers, including SOUTHCOM lawyers, with knowledge of these operations have raised concerns to any attorneys in the chain of command regarding the legality of the strikes conducted thus far.” The commander of Southern Command, Adm. Alvin Holsey, reportedly “voiced concerns over boat strikes” and retired a year into his tenure.

None of this is isolated. Hegseth fired the Army and Air Force Judge Advocates General early in his tenure, saying they were not “well-suited” to give advice when lawful orders are issued. In his Sept. 30 address, he said generals who “clung to the ‘Woke Department’” now “no longer work here.”

Last week he removed Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the Pentagon’s top military planner. Sylvia was “the latest in nearly two dozen generals, admirals and other military leaders to be fired, forced to retire or otherwise depart under Hegseth’s tenure — almost all of which have not been publicly explained by the Pentagon,” the Associated Press reported.

Hegseth has called his cuts to the ranks of top officers “accountability and long overdue.” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a former Navy combat pilot, sees it differently: “He’s purging a generation of great leaders of the military, and it’s going to take a generation to recover from it.”

We think the retired Coast Guard officers named the real cost: “When loyalty is redefined as agreement with individuals in power, candid advice becomes disloyalty. Professionals learn to concur rather than dissent.” On the boat strikes, they concluded, “the most likely scenarios are either that leaders disregarded the advice of lawyers or that lawyers provided obviously flawed advice while other lawyers kept their heads low.” A military where lawyers stay quiet is a military where troops end up holding the legal and moral weight of orders they never should have received.

The accountability gap

Hegseth’s record on war crimes did not start at the Pentagon. As a Fox News host during Trump’s first term, he “lobbied on behalf of three men who were convicted or facing charges related to war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan,” The Intercept reported. Trump intervened in all three cases.

As Secretary of Defense, The Intercept reports, he has “launched overlapping efforts to weaken transparency, scuttle accountability, hobble military justice, and undercut protections for civilians in conflict zones.” Asked by the House Armed Services Committee in April whether he stood by his statement that the U.S. would give enemies “no quarter,” which is itself a war crime under the laws of war, he answered, “The Department of War fights to win.” The Intercept also reports that the Pentagon’s own inspector general found cuts to civilian harm prevention so deep that the U.S. “cannot adequately protect civilians in conflict zones.”

That is not a theory about the future. The Intercept reports that at the start of the Iran war, the U.S. struck the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, “killing more than 150 people, most of them children.” When the person at the top treats civilian protection as a burden, civilians and the troops who carry out the orders both pay for it.

The people who pay

The costs fall on our own people too. The USS Abraham Lincoln spent more than 260 days at sea without a port call. The acting Navy secretary acknowledged that eight service members from the Lincoln and its strike group attempted suicide during the deployment, the Guardian reported. Hegseth awarded the crew a presidential unit citation. He also blamed “a few folks in the media” for making the deployment look like “a symbol of dysfunction,” and said, “I’m the one who signed that orders go twice to extend you,” before adding, “I plead guilty.”

Pleading guilty in a speech is not the same as being held accountable. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., put it plainly: “our service members deserve better than a photo-op.”

The Iran war has now cost taxpayers $47.1 billion, according to the Pentagon’s estimate to Congress, the AP reported. The official tally lists 21 service members killed and 865 wounded. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said the Pentagon blocked him from Al Udeid Air Base and accused Hegseth of being “determined to hide the cost and the consequences of this war from the American public,” the Guardian reported. The administration, he said, was “giving its middle finger to the Congress, pretending as if we are totally irrelevant.”

What comes next on Iran

Central Command has plans ready for renewed strikes if the White House authorizes them, and military planners “had prepared several options for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth,” Al Jazeera reported, citing The Hill. The New York Times reported joint U.S.–Israeli plans for an attack after the midterms. A third aircraft carrier strike group and roughly 10,000 more soldiers are headed to the region.

Murphy, who said he was briefed on the plans, called them “insane,” according to Al Jazeera. Plans are not orders, and President Donald Trump has not made a final decision. But consider who is drafting them: a Pentagon that just fired its top planner without public explanation, saw its own military lawyer’s warning on the boat strikes overruled, and has kept Congress from seeing what the last round cost.

The spectacle tells you the values

The small stories point the same way. Hegseth announced that the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan would be public, and the Pentagon confirmed it would be livestreamed. The plan was dropped only after bipartisan backlash. He has also framed the Iran war in religious terms. One active-duty Army chaplain told The Intercept, “Once a mission is declared God’s will, every act inside it is sanctified in advance.”

That sentence sums up the whole record. When the mission is treated as beyond question, so is everything done in its name, including a second strike on survivors that the public still hasn’t seen, firing the lawyers, and hiding the bill.

What we can do

None of this requires us to guess at Hegseth’s motives. The record is crystal clear — and it’s enough. On Sept. 15, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth. Article V cites the boat strikes and “at least 221 deaths” at the time. The toll has risen since.

Read the articles. Then call your representative and both senators and ask three things:

release the Sept. 2 strike video and the Justice Department’s legal memo on the boat strikes, protect military lawyers who raise legal concerns, and hold a War Powers vote before any new strikes on Iran.

And tomorrow is Election Day. The Congress we elect decides whether any of these questions get asked under oath. Vote like it.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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