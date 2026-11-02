Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Linda Baldassare's avatar
Linda Baldassare
4d

Just like Vietnam , the Iran war is unwinnable , Hegseth is a liar and it sounds like he doesn’t know our countries history of war, he really needs to be dismissed

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lchristopher's avatar
lchristopher
4d

well shit.

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