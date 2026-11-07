Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
9h

Bottom line, Miller is the poster child for the MAGA extremists. He an now wear a hat that proclaims Miller Against a Greater America.

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Adrienne Lauby's avatar
Adrienne Lauby
8h

Check out Heather Cox Richardson's essay this morning: She talks about his racism first, then says:

"Miller was central to the administration’s undermining of disability rights. Mike Hixenbaugh of NBC News reported that after Trump complained about seeing homeless encampments in Washington, D.C., Miller argued for a plan to make it easier to round up mentally ill homeless people and institutionalize them. Making that happen required abandoning enforcement of the 1999 Supreme Court decision Olmstead v. L.C., which established that disabled Americans have a right to live in their communities rather than being forced into institutions.

The Department of Justice went along with Miller’s plan and issued a memo saying that it would no longer enforce Olmstead. While the initial targets were unhoused people, Hixenbaugh notes, the administration quickly backed away from at least five disability rights cases designed to keep physically or mentally disabled children and adults out of institutions. Hixenbaugh points out that the administration’s refusal to enforce Olmstead is sending a message to the states that, with the dramatic cuts to Medicaid in the Republicans’ so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” they should “feel free to cut services that help disabled people remain at home,” forcing them into institutions."

I didn't realize Miller played a significant role in Crip Crow.

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