On Nov. 6, 2026, three days after voters used their political power to overwhelmingly elect Democratic candidates to both chambers of Congress, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Stephen fucking Miller will become White House Chief of Staff on Monday, Nov. 9th.

Susie Wiles—often called the adult in the room—is out; moved over to the “Trump Political Operation.”

The Associated Press has called Miller “the main architect of the administration’s hard-line immigration policies.” A stance built on decades of hateful rhetoric and dehumanization. He’s so vile it’s almost cartoonish to consider; it’s deathly serious though.

On Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026, voters overwhelmingly delivered a message demanding affordability and accountability. Trump answered it by promoting the man voters were rejecting.

I call him a Smeglomaniac. I refuse to hide where I stand on this person—and everything below is sourced; most of it is in Miller’s own words.

His record speaks loud and clear—his record is an appalling story.

Where the Smeglomaniac Came From

Stephen Miller grew up in Santa Monica, California. At 16, he wrote a bigoted letter to the local paper complaining that his high school ran announcements in both Spanish and English, stating “[b]y providing a crutch now…we are preventing Spanish speakers from standing on their own.” In another piece, he leaned into Islamophobia when he wrote that “Osama Bin Laden would feel very welcome at Santa Monica High School.” Otherizing is basically what he does, and being a teenager does not excuse spreading fear and hatred.

His childhood friend Jason Islas told Univision that before high school Miller ended their friendship with one sentence: “I can’t be your friend any more because you are Latino.” That is Islas’s account, and Miller has not confirmed it. But it fits what NPR found when talking to his classmates. For Latino and immigrant students, the school paper’s editor said, his provocations “weren’t funny.” His provocations have now become a matter of policy within the Executive, causing direct harm to Americans of all races, classes, and creeds.

This all was his behavior as a child—we all see what that child has become, smegma—a yeast infection of a human being. He is as disgusting as it can get.

At Duke, he wrote about two dozen campus columns attacking multiculturalism and denying systemic racism. He was active in the Duke Conservative Union. White nationalist Richard Spencer, then a Duke graduate student, told Mother Jones, “I knew [Miller] very well when I was at Duke,” and said Miller helped promote a 2007 immigration debate featuring VDARE founder Peter Brimelow. Miller said: “I have absolutely no relationship with Mr. Spencer… his claims are 100 percent false.” Hold onto that denial. The name VDARE comes back.

Who Built Him

After college, Miller worked as a press secretary for Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., then for Rep. John Shadegg, R-Ariz. Then he found his patron: Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. As Sessions’ communications director, CNN reported, Miller helped lead the effort that killed the bipartisan 2013 “Gang of Eight” immigration bill. Sessions once said Miller would be more valuable to a campaign than anyone, “Maybe other than Karl Rove.”

He joined Trump’s campaign in January 2016. He worked hand in glove with Steve Bannon, and Trump called them “my two Steves.” According to a White House official quoted by The Wall Street Journal, “Much of the speech was written by Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon.”

That was the 2017 inaugural address.

The one about “American carnage.”

We’re reaping what they sowed—and this yeast sack of a man just won’t go away.

The Emails

In November 2019, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch published more than 900 emails Miller sent to Breitbart editors in 2015 and 2016, while he worked for Sessions. Former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh leaked them. More than 80% dealt with race or immigration.

Here is what’s in them, per the SPLC’s review:

He shared a story from VDARE , a white nationalist site, and wrote, “100 percent.”

He pointed McHugh to a piece from American Renaissance , Jared Taylor’s white nationalist site.

He wrote, “Someone should point out the parallels to Camp of the Saints ,” a 1973 French novel that the SPLC calls “intensely racist” and that NPR noted is a touchstone for white nationalism.

He invoked “the heritage established by Calvin Coolidge,” the president who signed the Immigration Act of 1924 . “Like Coolidge did,” he wrote.

After the Charleston church massacre, when Amazon pulled Confederate flag merchandise, he wrote, “Have you thought about going to Amazon and finding the commie flags.”

He sent at least 46 emails about Center for Immigration Studies material, including praise for a piece by Jason Richwine, whose dissertation argued Hispanic people have lower IQs than white people.

McHugh, who has since renounced the far right, told NBC News: “Stephen Miller is an extremist… He’s one of those white nationalists who puts a veneer of intellectualism on things.”

These days that veneer has worn off. There is no more intellectualism—just white nationalism.

The White House has never disputed that the emails were real. It used the same tired, old playbook; it attacked the SPLC instead, calling it “utterly-discredited.” More than 100 House Democrats signed a letter saying, “A documented white nationalist has no place in any presidential administration.” He was not fired. Seven years later, he is being promoted.

Just an aside…there is a clear pattern of ‘strongly worded letters’ all the way back into the first Trump administration from the same Congressional Democratic leadership we still have. The American People spoke very clearly on Nov. 3. Why would we want to continue with the same failed leadership which has brought us into this disaster? A Tsunami Also Needs To Wipe Away the Legacy “Leadership” Nick Paro, Sharad Swaney , and 7 others · Nov 5 On Tuesday, November 3rd, U.S. voters did what they needed to do—handed Democrats the House with a projected 262 seats, a projected 56 seats in the Senate, and hundreds of state legislative seats in places that haven’t gone to a Democratic candidate in Read full story

What He Did With Power the First Time

CNN described Miller as an author of the 2017 travel ban on seven majority-Muslim countries. When courts blocked it, he went on CBS’s Face the Nation on Feb. 12, 2017, and said: “the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.” In the same interview, he said the judiciary had “become in many case a supreme branch of government.”

“Will not be questioned.” Remember that line—let it sink in for a moment. I’ll even write it again.

“The powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be question.” ~ Stephen Miller, February 12, 2017

That is the thesis of his whole career—the powers of the president will not be questioned. That’s authoritarianism through Executive domination.

In August 2017, asked about the Statue of Liberty’s poem, he told CNN’s Jim Acosta the poem “was added later” and accused him of “cosmopolitan bias.” In 2018, The New York Times reported he was “instrumental” in family separation at the border and had “no misgivings,” per the Duke Chronicle’s summary. His own words: “The message is that no one is exempt from immigration law.”

Former aide Cliff Sims wrote that Miller said, “I would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched America’s soil.” Again, remember this for later—it’s coming from a man who would not be an American if his family had arrived a few years later.

The Times also reported he pressed for an estimate of the troops needed to seal the border. The answer was 250,000, more than half the Army. Then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper shut it down. Now-Secretary of Wannabe-more-than-a-failed-Major Pete Hegseth is a rubber stamp for whatever Miller might try doing, as long as Miller gives him a script, camera, and things that go boom, Hegseth will happily galavant around making ultra-nationalist propaganda for military recruitment.

One hell of a duo this merry band of fascists make.

His own uncle, neuropsychologist David Glosser, wrote in Politico: “If my nephew’s ideas on immigration had been in force a century ago, our family would have been wiped out.” Miller’s family—similar to my own—came from Antopol, in what is now Belarus, fleeing anti-Jewish violence in the early 1900s. They came in just before the 1924 law Miller admires slammed the door.

The Second Term: Power Without Brakes

Between terms, Miller ran America First Legal (AFL), a group that sues schools, companies, and institutions it considers “woke.” It went from $6 million in 2021 to $44 million in 2022, with one anonymous donor giving $27 million. Grant records list the Bradley Impact Fund and DonorsTrust among its biggest backers, and Russ Vought—architect of Project 2025: Mandate for Leadership, The Conservative Promise—now Trump’s budget director, is on its board. AFL sat on Project 2025’s advisory board, and Miller appeared in a Project 2025 training video. He later told ABC News: “I have zero involvement with Project 2025. Zero. None.” I’d believe there’s an infinitesimally tea cup orbiting between the Earth and Mars before I believed a word of Miller.

Back in the White House as Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Adviser, here is what he did:

He set the pace for mass arrests. In May 2025, Miller and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded ICE arrest 3,000 people a day, about triple the earlier pace. Miller said on Fox the goal was “a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day.” The Justice Department later told a court there was no quota. Reuters described Miller as the aide who controls Trump’s immigration policy.

He called Americans “insurrectionists.” When Los Angeles protested ICE raids in June 2025, he called it “the definition of insurrection.” When a Trump-appointed judge blocked troops in Portland, he posted: “Legal insurrection.” In January 2026 he called Minnesota’s resistance to federal agents “an insurgency against the federal government.”

Keep a close eye on how Miller may attempt to frame the upcoming Veterans Day Democracy March on Nov. 11, 2026. If Miller becomes desperate enough, and wants to make an early statement of epically stupid proportions, he will call the coalition of veterans, military families, and civilians allies an “insurrection.”

He went to war with the courts. After a judge tried to halt Alien Enemies Act deportations to El Salvador’s CECOT prison, he said it was “the most unlawful order a judge has issued in our lifetimes.” In the Oval Office, he misrepresented a unanimous Supreme Court order in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case. He posted, “We are living under a judicial tyranny,” next to photos of judges.

He floated suspending habeas corpus. On May 9, 2025, he said “the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion… So it’s an option that we’re actively looking at.” Habeas corpus is your right to make the government explain to a judge why it locked you up. He talked about it like a scheduling option.

He declared the opposition party the enemy. In August 2025, he said on Fox, “The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization.” After Charlie Kirk was killed, he vowed to “identify, disrupt, eliminate and destroy“ a left-wing “network” the administration offered no evidence of. Bring heavy on rhetoric while light on evidence is a staple of Miller’s career; the pomp is the point. At Kirk’s memorial, he said, “You have no idea the dragon you have awakened.” Days later, Trump signed NSPM-7, which lists “anti-fascism” among indicators for domestic terrorism investigations.

Read that twice.

Being anti-fascism is an indicator for domestic terrorism. Sure, guy.

He smeared a dead nurse. This one really pisses me off; the depravity of Miller in this moment, it does something intensely visceral when I reflect on it—as a disabled veteran who relies on the VA and has been cared for without condition by nurses, this hits really close to home. On Jan. 24, 2026, Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis killed Alex Pretti, a VA ICU nurse. That same day Miller posted, “A would-be assassin tried to murder federal law enforcement.” Video showed Pretti never drew his gun—and was disarmed by the ICE agents prior to being killed. Four days later, Miller told ABC officials were “evaluating why the CBP team may not have been following that protocol.” No apology. A man who spent his life caring for veterans was called an assassin by a man who has never done a day of service in his entire fucking life, now the shadow dictator and most powerful staffer in the building.

He raged at the Constitution itself. When the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s birthright citizenship order in June 2026, Miller called it “one of the most destructive and outrageous decisions in the long history of the Supreme Court.” On Fox, he said, “If your ruling requires you to suicide your civilization, your reading of the Constitution is wrong.”

Even some Republicans, although mostly ones who lost their primaries, have had enough. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., when asked in March 2026 whether Miller should be fired, said: “Oh, of course I do… He’s a big problem in this administration, he has been from the beginning.” Shame y’all didn’t have the fortitude to actually do something…like your jobs to prevent any of this.

So now, that big problem plans to even get bigger.

Who He Echoes

I’ll be careful here, because history deserves our precision. People like Miller distort history to suit their needs, and I will not perpetuate that.

Miller’s own emails point to Calvin Coolidge and the Immigration Act of 1924. That law was shaped by eugenics; a common trait in many of Trump’s cabinet. One of the men who helped draft it was Madison Grant, author of The Passing of the Great Race. Adolf Hitler wrote Grant a letter calling that book his “Bible.” I’m not saying Miller is directly quoting Grant. I am saying the America which Miller openly longs for was built by Grant’s ideas. Ideas built on supremacy.

The Alien Enemies Act he used in 2025 was last used at scale during World War II, when it helped detain, and concentrate into camps, some 17,000 Japanese nationals and Japanese Americans. Trump’s own team pitched its deportation plan as following “the Eisenhower model”, meaning the 1954 operation known by an ethnic slur. Miller described the camps: “on open land in Texas near the border.”

Washington Post journalist Marc Fisher wrote, “Trump has his Roy Cohn: Stephen Miller,” a fixer who works “mainly behind the scenes” running multiple federal agencies without any real oversight. After Miller’s “we are the storm” speech at Kirk’s memorial, Princeton historian Kevin Kruse posted, “It’s like they made a clone of Goebbels.” I’ve said similar things on many of my own shows. That comparison is an opinion—although a very justified one.

The ideas Miller has forwarded, the laws he praises, the policies he advocates for and implements, and the powers he grabs—those are fact—those can be backed up with evidence, not rhetoric.

The Threat

A Chief of Staff controls who sees the President, what lands on his desk, and which agencies move first. Wiles was, by most accounts, a brake. The New York Times reported she disliked Miller’s “heavy-handed” approach, and the Wall Street Journal reported Trump told aides Miller had gone “too far” on immigration, according to The New Republic’s summary. The next day, Trump gave Miller her job.

So here is my honest opinion.

Stephen Miller is the most openly white nationalist White House chief of staff in American history.

He has told us, for 20 years, who he thinks belongs here. He has told us the president’s power “will not be questioned.” He has told us courts are tyrants, protesters are insurrectionists, nurses are assassins, and the opposition party is an extremist organization.

Now nothing stands between him and the Resolute Desk.

For my community, the impacts are very real and very serious. Disabled people, chronically ill people, immigrant caregivers, and veterans who work in VA hospitals all live inside the systems he wants to bend, break, and destroy. So many of us rely on those systems to live.

What We Do Now

Democratic Legislators take control of Congress on Jan. 3, 2027. That gives them investigatory powers—subpoenas, hearings—and the power of the purse. House Democrats have already pushed to make Miller testify. Now they need leaders who will do it fast and refuse to fold. As I wrote this week, a tsunami also needs to wipe away the legacy leadership.

Call the Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

Ask your representative and senators two things:

Will you demand Stephen Miller testify under oath in the first 100 days of the new Congress? And who are you backing for leadership in the caucus votes?

Write down their answers. Then hold them to it.

Use the scripts here on the action page, A New Generation of Leadership, to tell your Legislators to back new leadership who are ready to take on the challenges we elected them to tackle. No more of the milquetoast, do nothing bullshit. Go on offense—peacefully and patriotically.

I’m Nick Paro, and I’m fucking sick of this shit.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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