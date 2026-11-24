The federal health department has finalized a rule that says gender dysphoria not caused by a physical impairment is not a disability under its Section 504 regulations, starting Jan. 4 [1][2]. In New Hampshire, the state told a court on Monday that voters, including disabled voters, have no fundamental right to vote absentee, according to Democracy Docket [4]. And in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a City Council committee was scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 23, on cutting the city’s 20 percent affordable housing requirement [8].

HHS says gender dysphoria is outside Section 504’s definition of disability

What happened. On Nov. 3, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a final rule revising its regulations under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, the law that bars disability discrimination by programs that get federal money [2]. The rule says HHS reads the law’s exclusion of “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments” to cover “gender dysphoria not resulting from a physical impairment” [2]. It takes effect Jan. 4, 2027 [2]. HHS says the change resolves “ambiguity introduced in the preamble” to the Biden administration’s 2024 rule [2].

HHS’s legal case is the statute’s own text. Section 504’s definition of “individual with a disability” excludes “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments,” wording Congress put in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990 and copied into the Rehabilitation Act in 1992 [2]. “For decades, HHS’ Section 504 regulations have defined disability consistently with the words Congress chose,” said Paula M. Stannard, director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights [1].

Who it affects. The rule applies to any program that receives HHS funding [1]. The National Women’s Law Center, which led 149 organizations in opposing the rule, says it exposes people with gender dysphoria to mistreatment in HHS-funded health care, child welfare and low-income programs [3]. Disability Scoop called the rule the latest chapter in the Texas-led lawsuit over the 2024 rule, in which the federal government switched sides and in September reached an agreement with the states to drop “most integrated setting” language from the regulations [1].

Here is what that means in practice. HHS’s Office for Civil Rights enforces Section 504, and the 2024 rule bars health care providers from making treatment decisions based on biases about disability [1][2]. Starting Jan. 4, someone whose only basis is gender dysphoria not caused by a physical impairment falls outside that definition, and HHS says the change may help eliminate “unnecessary investigations, enforcement actions, and private litigation” [2].

HHS says the statute “only prohibits certain disorders from being considered disabilities,” and that the rule “is not intended to restrict or remove any civil rights protection” people with gender dysphoria are entitled to [2]. Commenters on the rule told HHS that people with gender dysphoria, including those who also have other disabilities, may now be denied medically necessary services [2].

What people are saying. “If an agency can define one group out of Section 504, no one’s coverage is secure,” said Michelle Uzeta, executive director of the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund [1]. “The statute is intact, but the rights it guarantees are being stripped away without Congress and without a court ruling against them,” she said [1]. Ma’ayan Anafi of the National Women’s Law Center said, “Despite what it might claim, this administration cannot rewrite the law” [3].

Our read. HHS has a stronger textual hook than its critics like to admit: the 1990 exclusion is real, and the agency is reading it, not inventing it. The fight is over whether “gender identity disorders,” a term from an older diagnostic era, should swallow a different, current diagnosis by category.

Uzeta’s point is about method. “In 2008, Congress told agencies and courts to read ‘disability’ broadly and to focus on whether discrimination happened, not on whether someone is disabled enough,” she said; the rule instead writes “a diagnosis out of the law by category instead of looking at the individual” [1]. I think that’s the stronger reading of where disability law has gone.

The second thread matters to every disabled reader. In the same lawsuit, the government reached an agreement with the states to take “most integrated setting” out of the regulations [1]. That’s the Olmstead principle, the one that keeps disabled people out of institutions. This rule is aimed at one group, but the lawsuit it continues reaches all of us.

What’s next. The rule takes effect Jan. 4, 2027 [2]. Uzeta said enforcement now falls to “private litigation, state law and the same organized pressure that won Section 504 in the first place” [1].

New Hampshire tells its high court there’s no fundamental right to vote absentee

What happened. On Monday, New Hampshire’s Supreme Court heard an appeal from three visually impaired voters challenging SB 287, a law that adds ID requirements to absentee ballots, Democracy Docket reported [4]. Democracy Docket’s founder, Marc Elias, chairs the Elias Law Group, which represents the voters [4].

The law requires voters to show photo ID in person, or send a notarized signature or a copy of their ID, every time they request an absentee ballot [4][6]. A trial judge dismissed the suit in December 2025, ruling the law “imposes reasonable, nondiscriminatory identification burdens on absentee voters to protect the state’s interest in securing elections and limiting voter fraud” [5].

At Monday’s hearing, Senior Assistant Attorney General Mary Triick said, “Obviously, you have a fundamental right to vote. You do not have a fundamental right to vote absentee,” according to Democracy Docket [4]. She also said voting absentee “is part of exercising your fundamental right to vote,” but that the voters had to show a burden on their right to take part in elections as a whole, not just on their ability to get an absentee ballot [4]. All five state Supreme Court justices recused themselves, and Superior Court justices heard the case instead [4].

Who it affects. The plaintiffs, Adele Robertson, Daniel Frye and Regina Wilson, regularly vote absentee and said the law would require them to use technology, travel to a clerk’s office or pay for a notary [5]. New Hampshire’s constitution orders the Legislature to make absentee voting available to certain voters, including those with physical disabilities, Democracy Docket reported [4].

What people are saying. “Isn’t that a huge difference?” asked Justice Charles Temple, one of the Superior Court justices sitting on the case, about the state constitution’s absentee provision [4]. Attorney General John Formella said after the December 2025 ruling that it “confirms that the Legislature acted within its authority to strengthen the integrity and consistency of our election system” [5]. Rep. Ross Berry, R-Weare, said the same standards should apply “whether you vote in person or by absentee ballot” [5]. Senate Democratic Leader Rebecca Perkins Kwoka said during the bill debate that there was no evidence it solved a voter fraud problem in the state [5].

Our read. The state’s argument splits the right to vote from the way many disabled people actually vote. For a blind voter who can’t easily get to a clerk’s office, the absentee ballot isn’t a convenience. It is how the right gets used.

The state’s strongest point is consistency: in-person voters show ID too [5]. But an in-person voter shows ID at the polls, with no extra trip and no fee. Under SB 287, an absentee voter has to prove identity again just to request the ballot, by travel, a notary or a copied ID, and the cost of that step lands hardest on the people the state constitution singled out [4][5].

What’s next. No decision date has been reported. Democracy Docket’s coverage of the hearing is the only account I found, and its founder’s firm represents the plaintiffs, so I’ll be watching for the court’s own record [4].

Cambridge weighs cutting its 20 percent affordable housing rule

Disclosure: I’m informally part of Disability Community for Democracy, the group quoted below. I had no hand in its analysis.

What happened. Cambridge’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance requires bigger new residential projects, starting at 10 homes or 10,000 square feet, to set aside 20 percent of new square footage as affordable [8]. In October, city planners recommended options that include lowering that percentage, giving developers tax breaks and letting them pay into the Affordable Housing Trust instead of building units [7][9].

The City Council sent the plan to its Ordinance Committee, which was scheduled to take it up Monday at noon [10][8]. City staff are “nudging councillors toward lower set-aside requirements,” the Cambridge Independent reported [8].

Who it affects. Cambridge’s inclusionary rentals require income of at least 50 percent of the area median, and their rents don’t drop if a tenant loses income, city housing staff told the Commission for Persons with Disabilities in June, according to draft minutes [11] (p. 11). The Housing Department’s waitlist for units built with accessibility features was between 10 and 20 people or families [11] (p. 12).

What people are saying. “Inclusionary housing has been one of the greatest producers of affordable housing for Cambridge, but the economic environment has shifted tremendously,” City Manager Yi-An Huang wrote [7]. Planners warned that “setting the IHO percentage too low could have an impact on the goals of maintaining socioeconomic diversity” [9]. Councillor Ayah Al-Zubi said, “The biggest problems lie in the interest rates and the construction costs, which we don’t really have control over” [10].

In June, commission board member Nieta Greene asked Housing Director Chris Cotter to come back and hear from people in the inclusionary program, and he said he was happy to, according to draft minutes [11] (p. 12). According to Disability Community for Democracy, Greene leads the group, and it filed an analysis with the city on Monday saying the commission’s board never reviewed the proposed changes. That analysis is not posted publicly, and I haven’t confirmed its claim against the board’s fall records.

Our read. Planners have a real problem: a 20 percent rule on a building nobody can finance produces zero affordable homes. The city’s consultant, RKG Associates, found that cutting the requirement from 20 to 10 percent would have a “limited impact” on making new housing financially feasible, and that the other changes it tested did even less [7]. It also found that holding the city’s income mix steady would take a set-aside near 34 percent [7].

For disabled renters, that’s the trade: a smaller affordable share for a modest bump in feasibility, from the strongest option the consultant tested. Before the Council decides that, the people who live with an income floor and a 10-to-20-name accessible waitlist should be heard, through the commission that exists for that purpose.

What’s next. I couldn’t confirm by deadline whether Monday’s hearing went ahead or what came of it. Two developer lawsuits over the current rule were still active as of October [7].

The Through-Line

Each story this week is a fight over a definition. HHS decided which diagnosis falls outside “disability.” New Hampshire argued there is no fundamental right to vote absentee. Cambridge is deciding how much of its new housing counts as affordable. None of these is a dramatic cut on its own, which is the point. Access shrinks one category, one form and one percentage point at a time.

What would change the picture: a court reading Section 504 the way the 2008 ADA amendments read disability, broadly. A ruling that a constitutional absentee guarantee carries real weight. And a Cambridge vote that waits for the disability commission.

What You Can Do

Know the date: HHS’s Section 504 change takes effect Jan. 4, 2027 [2]. HHS’s Office for Civil Rights still enforces Section 504, and the rule lists (800) 537-7697 (TDD) for questions about it [2]. If you’re denied care or services by an HHS-funded program, DREDF’s Uzeta points to private litigation and state law as the routes for now [1].

If you vote absentee in New Hampshire, build the ID step into your plan before you request your next ballot: photo ID shown in person, or a notarized signature or a copy of your ID with the application, for every election [4].

If you live in Cambridge, the Ordinance Committee meets at City Hall, 795 Massachusetts Ave., and its meetings are televised and on Zoom [8]. Tell the committee, before it votes, to hear from the Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 11 sources across 9 outlets. Source text as of Nov 24, 2026.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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