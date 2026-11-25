This week the people who serve, the people who served, and the people who live next door to the Army were handed bills someone else wrote. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jerry Moran, R-Kan., amended the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act on Nov. 24, and his version still cuts future sleep apnea ratings to help pay for it [1]. In Iowa, the Army detonated nearly five tons of degraded lead azide at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, with everyone within 20 miles told to shelter in place [20][21].

Iran targeted a U.S. air base in Kuwait last week [13]. A poll released Tuesday found 55% of U.S. adults want the war ended now, “regardless of the terms” [14]. And the president’s new military spouse commission is meeting while on-base child care is about to cost most families roughly 15% more [16][18].

The Senate’s veterans bill still cuts future sleep apnea ratings

What happened. The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act bundles 62 veterans bills into one package [1]. The House passed it, H.R. 9237, by voice vote on Nov. 11, and the Senate received it on Nov. 18 [6]. Back on July 16, a Democratic motion to send it back to committee failed 210-211 [6].

Its centerpiece, the Major Richard Star Act, would let combat-injured military retirees with less than 20 years of service collect both their retirement pay and their VA disability compensation [2]. The Associated Press put that group at about 58,000 veterans, with an average boost of about $1,450 a month according to the Congressional Budget Office [2]. Military.com put it at about 54,000 [4].

Section 108 helps pay for it. Under the House text, sleep apnea without symptoms would be rated 0% whether or not it’s treated, and 50% would require that treatment fail or that another condition prevent it [3]. Today, needing a CPAP breathing machine qualifies on its own for 50% [5]. The House text would also end separate paying ratings for tinnitus, keeping 10% only when it comes with service-connected hearing loss that would otherwise be rated 0% [3][5].

Moran’s amendment keeps tinnitus as a standalone benefit, drops higher fees on some VA home loans, and adds $400 million for state veterans homes [1]. It keeps the sleep apnea cuts [1]. Moran also sponsors the Senate’s own version, S. 4744, which has sat on the Senate calendar since June [7].

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) says Moran’s version would still make a tinnitus rating above 0% harder to get without hearing loss [1].

The start date depends on which text you read. Stars and Stripes reported that in Moran’s version the sleep apnea cuts apply to claims filed after Jan. 1, 2027 [1]. Newsweek reported that the House text applies the new criteria to claims filed on or after Oct. 1, 2026, including some filed before the bill becomes law [5]. Under both, veterans already paid for these conditions would not see a reduction [1][5].

Who it affects. Under the House text, the cuts reach claims filed since Oct. 1, 2026, including claims already pending, while ratings already being paid are protected [5]. Disabled American Veterans (DAV), citing a VA analysis, said the changes could affect up to 1.5 million veterans and cut payments by as much as $57 billion over 10 years [4].

For scale, the VA’s 2026 table pays a veteran with no dependents $180.42 a month at a 10% overall rating and $1,132.90 at 50%, though combined ratings change the real difference [5].

The gains land on combat-injured retirees and on survivors. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) said the Love Lives On Act inside the package would let more than 30,000 surviving military families remarry without losing benefits [4].

What officials and critics say. “After receiving feedback from veterans, advocacy organizations and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, I have made changes to the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act to address concerns and better serve veterans and military families everywhere,” Moran said [1]. A spokeswoman for House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., said he supports the Senate version and wants it on the president’s desk before the end of the year [1].

“A veteran whose CPAP machine fully controls their sleep apnea is rated at 50% today. Under the proposal, the same veteran could be rated at 0%.” — Daniel Martin, an attorney who represents veterans before the VA [1]

“Our red line has not been addressed in any serious way by the proposed changes,” said Ryan Gallucci, VFW’s executive director [1]. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the committee’s top Democrat, said he opposes “any effort to deprive disabled veterans suffering from sleep apnea and tinnitus the benefits they deserve” [1]. Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America CEO Kyleanne Hunter said: “Today it’s tinnitus and sleep apnea. Tomorrow it could be PTSD, migraines, toxic exposure conditions, or any other disability that becomes a tempting budget target” [3].

Not every group is opposed. The American Legion and TAPS were among 23 organizations that urged Congress in June to move the package while acknowledging concerns about the offsets [3].

Our read. This is a fight over who pays, and in this bill the answer is veterans filing new sleep apnea claims: on or after Oct. 1, 2026, under the House text, or after Jan. 1, 2027, under Moran’s version [1][5]. The Star Act fix has broad, bipartisan support [2], and I think it’s overdue.

What I object to is the trade: the rating schedule is supposed to measure what a condition does to a person, and Section 108 turns it into a funding source. Under the House text, the same veteran on the same machine could get 50% or 0% depending on the date the claim was filed.

The best case for the bill is real. It moves dozens of benefits that stalled on their own, and nobody now being paid loses a dollar. But VFW’s and IAVA’s precedent argument is the one I’d weigh hardest, because once a future rating is an offset, every rating is a candidate.

The House passed the package by voice vote, with no roll call on final passage, so there’s no clean record of who chose the trade [6]. There is a record on the Star Act by itself, below.

What’s next. A Senate vote isn’t expected until after Thanksgiving, according to committee staff, and Moran says there’s momentum to pass it before the session ends in January 2027 [1]. The House also passed the Star Act on its own, H.R. 2102, 392-18 on Nov. 12, without Section 108; it now sits in the Senate Armed Services Committee [19].

The AP reported that Democrats had their own bill on the issue, set for a vote that Thursday, and that it included no offsets [2]. I couldn’t confirm before publication that it’s H.R. 2102.

The Army blew up its lead azide stockpile in Iowa

What happened. The Army detonated the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide, 68 barrels, nearly five tons, of degraded bomb-making material, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Army [8][21]. A reporter for CNN affiliate KWQC, live on air more than a mile away, saw two plumes rise and felt the shockwave [20].

The blast was first planned for Friday, Nov. 20, and was pushed back more than once after public concern and a court challenge [8][21]. On Monday, a federal appeals court said the Environmental Protection Agency’s emergency permit adequately built in safeguards and that the Army had evaluated “a full range” of alternatives [8].

A safety review in March found the lead azide unstable, and the Army decided the drums were too risky to move [11].

How long they sat is disputed: Earthjustice, which sued on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the Army left them to degrade for 20 years [12]. ATF Director Robert Cekada said the material was brought to the plant around 2009 [20]. The Intercept reported that the Army’s own environmental assessment doesn’t establish how long [10].

Earlier, people within 5 miles had been encouraged to leave voluntarily [20]. Shortly before the blast, an emergency alert told everyone within 20 miles, including Middletown, Augusta and Burlington, to shelter in place and said evacuating was no longer safe [20]. Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a disaster emergency in Des Moines, Lee and Van Buren counties and said she would send up to 100 Iowa National Guard soldiers to support public safety [9].

Who it affects. Middletown is a town of about 400 people [11]. Before the blast, the Army’s forecast map sent the plume southwest toward Missouri, away from Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 [8]. The Army’s latest guidance, as ABC News reports it, says lead dust may settle across a 148-square-mile zone outside the plant [21].

Where the dust actually settled won’t be known until the sampling comes back. Children and pregnant people were specifically told to avoid outdoor exposure [10].

Alec Patterson told ABC News before the blast that he and his pregnant wife planned to leave. “It’s terrifying,” he said [21].

“Iowans should have had a full and clear understanding of the health implications of this operation, especially as children, pregnant women, and those with chronic illness are being advised to stay away from the affected area,” said Iowa Senator-elect Josh Turek [9].

What officials and critics say. “Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who leads the operation [8]. “We don’t believe that the public should be in a panic,” said Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle [8].

Earlier, Army spokesperson Justine Barati told Radio Iowa that people worried about dust on their property can “hose that off, and it’s gone” [10]. “Hosing lead dust off of cars and other surfaces will indeed move it to the soil or into surface water,” Peter Thorne, a University of Iowa professor emeritus of occupational and environmental health, told The Intercept [10]. Even the plaintiffs allow that the Army may be right on method: “It very well could be the case that the U.S. Army has no other safe alternative to disposing of the toxic lead azide,” said Sarah Green of the Iowa Environmental Council [12].

Our read. I’m not going to second-guess the Army on explosives. The court said it weighed the alternatives, and the Iowa Environmental Council, one of the groups that sued, concedes it may have none, though its suit faulted the EPA for not requiring the Army to consider safer ones [8][12]. The failure came before the blast: material that the ATF director says arrived around 2009 sat until it was too dangerous to move [20], and I haven’t seen anyone explain publicly why.

Officials started calling it a success within minutes. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the Defense Department told him the mitigation “exceeded expectations,” and that a follow-up message showed “nothing above 0.0 on EPA sensor array yet” [20]. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said initial analysis from federal and Iowa officials indicated “the explosion was well-contained” [20][21]. Later in the day, Shirley said in a video statement that the blast “exceeded expectations,” and the EPA said “real-time air monitors are reporting ZERO detection of airborne lead” [21].

The air readings matter, but air isn’t soil or water. What the public doesn’t have yet is a deposition number: how much lead settled on the ground, and where. The sampling is underway; the test is whether the results get published.

The people in that plume carry risk from a storage decision they never saw. The Army owns the mistake, and families carry the risk until the sampling comes back.

What’s next. The EPA permit requires the Army to sample after the detonation, clean up contaminated areas, and report its findings to the EPA [10]. Federal officials say 150 additional teams are sampling soil and air across three states, and the EPA says it will test any home, business or school in the area that asks [20].

University of Iowa researchers are running their own measurements, and Missouri is adding air and water monitoring [8][10]. Turek says he’ll keep “asking questions about how we got here” when he takes office in January [9].

The Iran war’s bill keeps growing, and most Americans want out

What happened. On Nov. 18, Iran targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and launched attacks on Bahrain, the AP reported, a day after a U.S. jet struck a Revolutionary Guard missile site on Qeshm Island [13]. Iran’s state broadcaster said its forces fired at air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms; Kuwait’s military said it intercepted drone attacks and didn’t immediately report damage [13]. The U.S. military didn’t immediately respond to the AP [13].

Ali Al Salem has been struck at least 30 times during the war, damaging or destroying at least 15 aircraft hangars, according to an AP analysis [13]. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates repairs to damaged U.S. bases in the region could cost $9.4 billion, and the total cost of the war passed $47 billion by October, according to Pentagon figures reported by Al Jazeera [15].

Who it affects. The troops in the region, and more are going: President Donald Trump has said new strikes are highly unlikely while sending a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops [13]. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao told senators he couldn’t give a full damage assessment for Bahrain because “it’s a nonpermissive area for us to go” [13].

What officials and critics say. Iran says its attacks answer U.S. drone surveillance and an attack on Iranian communications towers [13]. “Iran appears to be pursuing a strategy of deliberate, calibrated escalation,” wrote Danny Citrinowicz, a former Iran specialist in Israel’s military and intelligence services [13].

In the University of Maryland and Ipsos Critical Issues Poll of 1,022 U.S. adults, 55% backed ending the war now regardless of the terms, including 80% of Democrats, 59% of independents and about 25% of Republicans [14]. Only 21% favored the current path and 18% favored escalation [14]. “Clearly, the public mood is to end it now, whatever it takes,” said Shibley Telhami, the poll’s principal investigator [14].

Our read. The war’s ledger is mostly hardware: hangars, radars, and damage in Bahrain the Navy says it can’t yet fully assess [13]. As many as 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed across the region [15], and none of the coverage I’m citing talks to one of them or their families. When the damage can’t be counted, neither can the risk to the people still sitting next to it.

The administration’s strongest argument is that U.S. escorts have helped restore oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz [13]. That’s a real result. But a blockade with no stated end, against an adversary that is raising the cost one strike at a time, puts troops in a holding pattern, and most Americans in the poll want it ended [14].

What’s next. Fifty-three percent of Democrats in the poll favored Congress withholding funding for military operations, and the fight comes up in December budget negotiations [14].

The spouse commission is meeting as base child care gets pricier

What happened. The President’s Military Spouse Commission, created by executive order in August, is a two-year advisory body chaired by Jennifer Hegseth, the defense secretary’s wife [16]. Its members are spouses of senior leaders from each branch and the Department of Homeland Security [16]. Its Nov. 16 livestreamed meeting covered public submissions and survey updates, under a mandate to recommend policy on housing, employment, health care, education, child care and deployment support [17].

Separately, the Defense Department’s fees for on-base child care will rise roughly 15% for most families starting Jan. 3 [18]. A household earning $60,000 paid $100 a week per child in 2021, $74 after a 2023 cut, and will pay $85 in January, according to the nonprofit Operation Child Care Project [18]. The department didn’t respond to Stars and Stripes’ questions about the change [18].

Who it affects. More than 1.4 million spouses and dependents of active-duty service members [16]. Haley Harman told PBS her husband is an E-6, 10 years in, and the family still qualifies for WIC food assistance [16]. Junior enlisted troops make up about half the enlisted force [16].

What officials and critics say. A White House spokeswoman told PBS that military spouses “are essential to the strength, readiness, and retention of our military” [16]. The Air Force said the fee increase is “vital” to keep up with rising operating and labor costs, and military rates still run below civilian ones: the most a military family will pay per child next year is $302 a week, against $412 for a civilian using on-base care [18].

The staffing problem came up at the commission’s own October meeting. Andrea Ruiz, spouse of the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, said there that California’s $20 fast-food minimum wage is about $3 an hour more than entry pay at a military child care center [18]. “Most commissions produce wonderful summaries of the challenges; few are effective at implementing the results impactfully,” said retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery [16].

Our read. The fee increase is the Defense Department’s call, not the commission’s, and the stated purpose is paying child care workers enough to keep them. That’s a defensible goal. But it puts the cost of fixing a staffing problem on families first, and the commission advising the president is made up of spouses at the top of the rank structure, not the E-6 household on WIC.

The commission can only recommend; Congress funds. If its report doesn’t name dollars and owners, it’ll be one more summary.

What’s next. A “state of the spouses” report is expected this month [16]. The new child care fees take effect Jan. 3 [18].

The Through-Line

Every story this week runs the same direction. Decisions get made at the top, by a committee chair, an Army command, a White House, and the cost lands on the people with the least say: the veteran filing a new sleep apnea claim, the family in the plume, the sailor at a base the Navy can’t yet fully assess, the junior enlisted parent paying more for day care. In each case, the person paying didn’t get a roll call on final passage, a concentration number or a seat on the commission.

What would change the picture is simple to name. A Senate vote on the House-passed Star Act, H.R. 2102, without Section 108 [19]. Published lead sampling from Iowa. A Congress that uses its December leverage on the war. A commission report with costs and owners attached.

Watch Next

Senate vote on the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, expected after Thanksgiving [1]

Any Senate Armed Services action on the standalone Star Act, H.R. 2102 [19]

The EPA’s and the Army’s post-detonation lead sampling results in Iowa and Missouri, and the Army’s cleanup report to the EPA [10][20]

December budget negotiations and any Iran war-funding fight [14]

The commission’s “state of the spouses” report, expected this month [16]

On-base child care fee increase, Jan. 3 [18]

Call your two senators before the Senate vote and ask one question: will they push the Armed Services Committee to move the House-passed Major Richard Star Act, H.R. 2102, without the cuts in Section 108?

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 21 sources across 14 outlets. Source text as of Nov 25, 2026.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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