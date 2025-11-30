Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Window of Discussion, E9: TAG, You’re It For Democracy

A recording from Nick Paro and Banner & Backbone Media's live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Banner & Backbone Media's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Centered America's avatar
+2
Nick Paro
,
Banner & Backbone Media
,
Frederic Poag
, and 3 others
Nov 30, 2025

Take a moment to like, restack, and share the original from

Banner & Backbone Media
.

Banner and Backbone Media
The Window of Discussion, E9: TAG, You’re It For Democracy
Show Notes…
Listen now
4 days ago · 79 likes · 35 comments · Banner & Backbone Media, Nick Paro, Frederic Poag, Centered America, Melissa Corrigan, she/her, and Evan Fields

Thank you

Yanni Hamburger
,
Beth Cruz
,
Sunny
,
MsYuse
,
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Evan Fields
,
Melissa Corrigan, she/her
,
Frederic Poag
,
Centered America
, and
Banner & Backbone Media
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Actions You Can Take

Call your public servants on important issues:

Join the efforts to unmask law enforcement:

Sign the Move-On Petitions:

Nick’s Notes

Donate today to Feeding America!

I’m starting a new paid subscriber drive — when we reach 250 paid subscribers, I will release the full audio of Lento-Vivo to all subscribers.
For every 50 additional paid subscribers I will release another recording (until I’ve run out of music to release)!

I’m using poetry, podcasting, and Lives to discuss the intersections of politics, veteran’s issues, men’s issues, mental health, technology, and so much more. This is a reader supported publication where engagement is encouraged and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

Engagement is the lock and you are the key!

Share this publication with all of those within your sphere of influence — restack, forward in emails, like, and spread to your other socials!

Share Sick of this Shit with Nick

Join the uncensored media at the 1A Collective.

Support as a founding member!

With an annual pledge of $200, or more, you will receive an annually commissioned poem and podcast episode!

Support as a paid subscriber!

November Knockdown for 50% off!

Sick of It Ko-Fi

Special thanks to the Sickest of them all!

~
Soso
|
Millicent
|
Courtney 🇨🇦
|
Eric Lullove
| C. McGuire ~

For support, contact us at:

info@sickofthisshitpublications.com

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture