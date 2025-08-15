Sick of this Shit with Nick

Sick of this Shit with Nick

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

The Wizards’ Counsil 🧙‍♂️

A recording from Nick Paro, Frederic Poag, and Lawrence Winnerman’s live video
Nick Paro's avatar
Frederic Poag's avatar
Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
Nick Paro
,
Frederic Poag
, and
Lawrence Winnerman
Aug 15, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Ellie Leonard
,
The Bathrobe Guy 👘
,
Dana DuBois
,
cynmac
,
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
,
Sunny
,
Wendy Parker
and many others for tuning into today’s Wizards’ Counsil 🧙‍♂️ with
Frederic Poag
,
Lawrence Winnerman
, and
Nick Paro
.

Join us on Saturday, August 16th starting at 1pm ET, for a 24-hour Demand the Epstein Files on Banner & Backbone!

Coming 8/16 — www.bannerandbackbone.com 🦅🇺🇸

Lawrence Winnerman | SCIENCE FICTION
Lawrence Winnerman | Science Fiction | Memoir
Missives from a Middle-aged Man
Musings, Rants & Essays on... Whatever I feel like writing about.
By Frederic Poag
Sick of this Shit with Nick
Hey y'all, welcome to Sick of this Shit and I'm Nick. Here we discuss the intersections of politics, technology, veteran's issues, men's issues, mental health, and so much more. We must unite behind one message - freedom, liberty, and justice for all!
By Nick Paro

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Nicholas Paro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture