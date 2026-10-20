This week’s disability news came down to income, health coverage and the ballot. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is set to top $1,000 a month for the first time [1]. Medicaid work requirements begin Jan. 1, and federal rules have narrowed the exemption meant for disabled people [4][6]. And Virginia voters will decide whether being placed under guardianship should automatically cost someone the right to vote [7].

The common thread is the paperwork between disabled people and the benefits and rights they already qualify for.

SSI tops $1,000 a month for the first time

What happened. The Social Security Administration (SSA) said on Oct. 14 that SSI and Social Security benefits will rise 3.6% next year [1]. The raise is the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is tied to inflation [1]. SSA bases it on a consumer price index that averaged about 3.6% over July, August and September [3]. The maximum federal SSI payment for one person rises to $1,029 a month, up from $994 [1]. For couples it rises to $1,544, up from $1,491 [1]. This year’s COLA was 2.8% [1][3]. The Senior Citizens League says the 2027 increase is the largest since 2023 [1].

Who it affects. About 7.3 million SSI recipients will see higher payments starting Dec. 31 [1][2]. Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the increase in January [2]. Some states add their own money to SSI, so some payments will be higher than the federal maximum [1].

What people are saying. “Social security will implement this cost-of-living adjustment for 76 million Americans, giving them greater financial stability,” SSA Commissioner Frank J Bisignano said [2]. Shannon Benton, executive director of The Senior Citizens League, called the raise inadequate [1]. “Congress cannot control every price increase, but it can act to ensure that the COLA formula does not leave people behind,” she said [1]. Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 3.7% in September [2]. In a September AARP poll, about three-quarters of people 50 and older disagreed that a 3.5% COLA would keep up with prices [3].

What’s next. SSA will mail notices of new benefit amounts in December [1]. People with an online SSA account can see their new amount in late November [1].

Medicaid work requirements start Jan. 1, with a narrower disability exemption

What happened. Starting Jan. 1, adults covered through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid expansion must work, go to school, volunteer or do another qualifying activity at least 80 hours a month to keep coverage [4]. They can also qualify by earning $580 a month [5]. They will have to recertify every six months instead of every year [5]. Retroactive coverage also shrinks from three months to two, or one, depending on the person and the state [5].

The law exempts people who are “medically frail” [6]. That category includes people who are blind or disabled, people whose disability limits one or more activities of daily living, and people with a “serious or complex” medical condition [6]. On June 1, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued an interim final rule on how states apply that exemption [6]. Under it, states must decide both whether a person’s condition fits a category and whether it impairs their ability to work or volunteer [6]. A diagnosis alone cannot be used to verify the exemption [6]. States whose exemptions are not well supported could face audits and financial penalties [6].

The law also lets states exempt people in areas with high unemployment [4]. New York City adopted that exemption for the Bronx, where about 200,000 residents would otherwise face the rules [4]. KFF research found Missouri and Iowa are not using it, even though they have counties that would qualify [4]. The Guardian said it contacted both states’ departments for comment [4].

Who it affects. The rules cover about 20 million people in the expansion population, according to KFF [5]. KFF warns the CMS rule may lead to more people “falling through the cracks and becoming uninsured” [6]. When Arkansas added Medicaid work requirements in 2018, more than 18,000 people lost coverage by the end of that year, and researchers found no significant increase in employment [4].

What people are saying. “If you polled Medicaid participants and said to them, would you rather lose your healthcare or fill out a hardship form, 100% of them would likely choose to fill out the form,” said Joel Ferber, director of advocacy at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri [4]. Jacob Wallace, a Medicaid expert at the Yale School of Public Health, said: “Historically, they don’t encourage people to work, but they do seem to generate administrative burdens and paperwork that leads to people dropping off the program.” [4]

What’s next. States must build lists of qualifying conditions and check 12 months of claims data before asking people for more information [6]. In some states, September 2026 was already the first month of a “look-back period” for work hours [5].

Virginia voters weigh a voting fix for people under guardianship

What happened. Virginia voters will decide this election on a three-part constitutional amendment [7]. It would make voting a fundamental right and restore voting rights to people with felony convictions when they are released from incarceration [7]. Its third part would replace the ban on voting by people “found to be mentally incompetent” with one that applies only to people “found to lack the capacity to understand the act of voting” [7]. A judge would have to find that a person under guardianship cannot understand voting before that right is taken away [7]. The legislature had to pass the resolution two years in a row to put it on the ballot [7].

Who it affects. In a 2025 statement, the ACLU of Virginia said Virginians with disabilities who are placed under a plenary (full) guardian lose the right to vote [8]. To get it back, the group said, they commonly must answer “a long, subjective series of questions no one else has to answer.” [8] A state law passed this year lets people assigned a guardian before July 1 petition the court to restore that right [7]. Advocates want the protection in the constitution, where it is harder to change [7].

What people are saying. State Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said the language traces to Virginia’s 1902 constitution [7]. She said “the 1902 constitution put folks with disabilities in the same category that they put Black people and poor people, all in an effort to suppress the vote.” [7] Tonya Milling, executive director of The Arc of Virginia, said guardianship should not be “an automatic reason that you wouldn’t be able to vote.” [7] Colleen Miller, executive director of the disAbility Law Center of Virginia, said: “The fact that you can’t make decisions about complicated medical treatments or maybe can’t make decisions about how to spend your money doesn’t mean you can’t make any decisions at all.” [7]

What’s next. The question is on Virginia’s ballot this election [7].

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