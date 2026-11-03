A federal judge narrowed a Medicaid rule that would have made disabled and chronically ill people prove their conditions keep them from meeting new work requirements [1][3]. Georgia and South Dakota are deciding what Medicaid coverage looks like before those requirements start Jan. 1 [4][5]. Workers with Long COVID say accommodations are harder to get [6]. And families of autistic students are turning to a federal civil rights office that has been cut and split up [8][9].

The through line for this week is access. Each story is about whether disabled and chronically ill people can get through the paperwork, the workplace or the school system to the help the law already promises [3][6][8].

A judge strikes the extra “medically frail” hurdle

What happened. On Thursday, Oct. 29, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston gave a partial victory to 25 states and the District of Columbia, which sued in June over Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance tied to the 2025 law known as the One Big Beautiful Bill [1]. The law says people who are blind or disabled, or who have serious or complex medical conditions, count as “medically frail” and are exempt from Medicaid work requirements [1][2]. The CMS rule went further, requiring people in those categories to also show that their conditions “significantly impair” their ability to comply with the work requirements [1][2]. The ruling calls that part of the rule “beyond the powers of CMS … and thus contrary to law” [3]. Stearns ordered CMS to remove it and imposed a six-month “stay of enforcement” on medically frail decisions [3].

What it does not do. The decision does not strike down the work requirements [1][2]. Stearns upheld two other limits: states must reject proof of medical frailty if the diagnosis is more than a year old, and states may accept only one self-attestation per continuous period of enrollment [1].

Who it affects. Starting Jan. 1, Medicaid expansion enrollees aged 19 to 64 must show they work or do community service at least 80 hours a month, or are in school at least half the time [1][2]. Under the ruling, people only need to show they fit one of the five medically frail categories Congress specified [3].

What people are saying. “This ruling is a win for disabled people,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities [3]. “Make no mistake: this decision does not change the January 1 start date for work requirements,” said Nicole Jorwic of Caring Across Generations [3]. Jennifer Mathis of the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law said the documentation requirement left in place “will lead to loss of coverage for many who shouldn’t lose it” [3]. CMS declined to comment [2][3].

States brace for work requirements and possible cuts

What happened. Georgia’s Pathways to Coverage program, which covers more than 20,000 people and requires enrollees to prove work or other qualifying activities, served in part as a model for the federal work requirements [4]. Pathways is slated to expire at the end of the year unless it is renewed [4]. State officials say bringing it in line with federal rules, which include more exemptions, would add an estimated 100,000 people and $1.4 billion in spending by mid-2028 [4]. They have asked CMS for more federal money and signaled they may let the program expire without it [4].

In South Dakota, voters decide today on a legislature-led ballot measure that would automatically repeal Medicaid expansion if Congress lowers federal matching payments, which now sit at 90 percent [5]. Mother Jones reports 10 states have already passed similar “trigger laws” [5].

Who it affects. Under the federal rules, people who prove they are too sick to work, people with substance use disorder and caretakers for people with disabilities can qualify for exemptions [4]. States that did not expand Medicaid will not have to run the work rules [4].

What people are saying. “It requires the state to eliminate coverage,” Adam Searing of Georgetown University said of trigger laws [5]. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s spokesperson said he supports the state’s funding request [4].

What’s next. Georgia’s next governor will decide whether Pathways continues, and CMS has not ruled on the state’s request [4]. South Dakota’s ballot measure is on today’s ballot [5].

Long COVID and the ADA: the law stands, the help is thinner

What happened. Since 2021, the federal government has recognized that Long COVID can be a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) [6][7]. Mother Jones reports that HHS dismantled its Long COVID office in 2025 and the Department of Labor deleted its guidance on Long COVID in the workplace [6]. The Sick Times reported in February 2025 that the Labor Department’s Job Accommodation Network had removed its Long COVID pages [7].

Who it affects. Millions of Americans, maybe tens of millions, live with Long COVID, according to Mother Jones [6]. For those who can work at all, around 8 in 10 in one study, accommodations are often what makes work possible [6]. Disability cases at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) rose from just under 23,000 in fiscal 2021 to over 36,000 in fiscal 2025 [6].

What people are saying. “I think every single one of them is already very scared of losing their job just for asking for an accommodation,” said Hillary Benham-Baker, a California employment lawyer [6]. Barbara Comerford, a New Jersey lawyer who lives with ME/CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome), said “employers feel very comfortable undermining all these benefits” [6]. “Just because [these pages] are down does not mean that they don’t still have the same legal protections,” Mia Ives-Rublee of the Center for American Progress told The Sick Times [7].

What’s next. Mother Jones reports that the Justice Department’s Disability Rights Section is still led by a career employee and the EEOC is still pursuing disability cases [6]. Benham-Baker said more guidance for employers is needed, “even if it ultimately comes from the state level” [6].

Autistic students and a shrinking civil rights office

What happened. In March 2025, President Trump signed an order to dismantle the Department of Education, and seven of the Office for Civil Rights’ 12 regional offices closed [8]. In June, the administration moved special education oversight to HHS and civil rights enforcement to the Justice Department [8][9]. Chalkbeat reports the moves were made through interagency agreements without approval from Congress, even though the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) places special education oversight within the Education Department [9].

Who it affects. About 1 in 31 U.S. children had been diagnosed with autism by age 8 as of 2022 [8]. A SUNY-Albany study found students of color, girls, low-income students and multilingual learners were less likely to be identified with autism in school [8]. A Senate committee report from Sen. Bernie Sanders found the Office for Civil Rights at a 12-year low in resolving complaints, with a backlog of nearly 12,000 cases [8].

What people are saying. “The hardest thing to prove in these cases is now the thing with no obvious home,” said Nancy Potter, a former supervising attorney at the Office for Civil Rights [8]. HHS spokesperson Emily Hilliard said the changes are “about making federal support systems work better for children and families” [8]. “If their child’s rights are not being upheld, do they have a clear path to get help?” asked David Sitcovsky of Autism Speaks [8].

What’s next. A Florida mother profiled by KFF Health News was told her son’s federal civil rights case could take more than a year amid the backlog [8].

Related reading

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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