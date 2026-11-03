Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Dr. Mo's avatar
Dr. Mo
2d

Say you’ve had the same condition for years and you need updated paperwork for your Medicaid renewal. What happens if the earliest appt you can get is after the deadline? I’d want the renewal notice to tell me whether I’m still covered while I wait.

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Unfolders's avatar
Unfolders
2d

The one-year diagnosis rule is an important detail because chronic illness often outlasts the paperwork used to prove it. Even after the extra impairment test was struck down, repeatedly renewing evidence can still make access depend on administrative stamina.

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