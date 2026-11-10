Nebraska has enforced Medicaid work requirements since May 1, eight months before most states, and clinics there say the rollout has been rife with problems [1]. Disability advocates say a Democratic Congress gives them new tools to push back on Medicaid cuts and changes to special education [3]. And Iowa voters elected a Paralympic champion with spina bifida to the Senate seat once held by the chief sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) [6].

Nebraska shows what Medicaid work rules look like in practice

The Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, in a historic Library of Congress photograph. Nebraska is the first state enforcing the new federal Medicaid work rules. — Gottscho, Samuel H. / Library of Congress, via Wikimedia Commons · Public domain

What happened. Nebraska launched the work rules from the 2025 federal tax and spending law, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, on May 1 [1]. About 70,000 adult Medicaid recipients in the state must prove 80 hours a month of work or a similar activity, unless they qualify for an exemption [1]. As of early July, most work-requirement denials among adult applicants came from unsubmitted paperwork, according to state documents obtained by KFF Health News [1].

The state budgeted $8.2 million over two years for contractors to carry out the Medicaid changes, including work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks [1]. Gov. Jim Pillen said in December that the state “won’t be adding workforce” to carry out the rules [1].

Who it affects. A 64-year-old Omaha man recently diagnosed with kidney cancer said a hospital told him he was no longer insured, and he canceled a CT scan and other tests [1]. In July, a health center leader said people with questions had waited up to 90 minutes to reach a state staff member [2]. She also described a pregnant woman who was denied coverage even though she should have been eligible [2].

What people are saying. “When you put in complicated policies like this, there are large corporations making money behind the scenes,” said Sarah Maresh of Nebraska Appleseed [1]. “This timeline was not required. It was chosen,” said state Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha [2]. A spokesperson for Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services said the rollout “has been very successful,” pointing to data showing 93% of existing enrollees kept their coverage [1].

Our read. The state’s numbers and the clinics’ stories measure different things. A 93% retention rate tells us most enrollees kept coverage; it does not tell us whether the people who lost it were the ones the law meant to exempt. When denials come mostly from missing paperwork, the people with the least capacity to keep up with forms, including people managing serious illness, carry the most risk.

That’s the lesson we’d want every other state to take. An exemption only protects someone if the system can see it, and Nebraska chose to add the work without adding state staff.

What’s next. Most states are set to begin enforcing the same rules in January [1]. Democrats have said they plan to repeal the Medicaid changes in their first 100 hours in office, but President Donald Trump could veto that [1].

Advocates see new leverage in a Democratic Congress

What happened. Democrats won majorities in both the House and Senate in the Nov. 3 midterms [3]. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who is poised to become speaker, said his party would work to reverse the nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts approved last year [3]. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said the House education committee will investigate the dismantling of the Education Department [5].

Who it affects. This summer, the administration moved many special education responsibilities from the Education Department to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) [3]. Advocates want spending bills to order that move reversed, along with another that put school discrimination investigations under the Justice Department [5].

What people are saying. “A Congress willing to use its oversight and spending power can slow that damage, demand answers and make agencies follow the laws Congress wrote,” said Michelle Uteza of the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund [3]. Heather Sachs of the National Down Syndrome Congress said advocates are hopeful Congress will move on legislation to end subminimum wages [3]. “It’s not very likely that they will be able to undo the harm that’s already been done,” said Diana Autin of the SPAN Parent Advocacy Network [5].

Our read. The realistic tools are oversight and spending conditions, not repeal. Conditions attached to must-pass funding bills put these fights inside packages the president also needs, rather than in stand-alone bills he can simply veto. That’s where we think disability advocates have the most leverage over the next two years.

What’s next. Congress is likely to pass another short-term funding bill in December, setting up a fight over Medicaid spending cuts in the spring [4]. Open enrollment for 2027 Affordable Care Act coverage ends in most states on Jan. 15 [4].

A Paralympic champion takes the ADA sponsor’s old Senate seat

President George H. W. Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act into law in 1990. Then-Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa was the law’s chief sponsor. — Series: George H. W. Bush Presidential Photographs, 1/20/1989 - 1/20/1993 Collection: Records of the White House Photograph Office, 1/20/1989 - 1/20/1993 / Wikimedia Commons · Public domain

What happened. Democrat Josh Turek won Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat, defeating Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson [7]. Turek, a state representative, competed at four Paralympic Games and won two gold medals in wheelchair basketball [6]. He has spina bifida, which he says stems from his father’s exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam [6].

Who it affects. The seat was held for three decades by Tom Harkin, the Democrat who was the chief sponsor of the ADA [6]. Turek campaigned on health care and attacked Hinson for supporting the law that reduces Medicaid spending by nearly $1 trillion [8].

What people are saying. “The great Tom Harkin changed my life and gave me and so many other disabled Americans an on-ramp on society,” Turek said [6]. “One senator’s ability to work across the aisle and pass good public policy changed my life,” he said on election night [7].

Our read. Turek’s win ties the ADA’s history to the Medicaid fight ahead. A disabled senator, in the seat of the law’s chief sponsor, will be in the room when Congress weighs the cuts he campaigned against.

What’s next. Turek is sworn in Jan. 3 [6].

The Through-Line

This week’s stories point to the same gap: the distance between what the law promises and what people can actually get through the system. Nebraska shows how new paperwork can cost coverage even for people who should be exempt. The new Congress can investigate and attach conditions to spending, but repeal runs into a veto.

What would change the picture is better data. Nebraska’s figures so far are retention rates, and they don’t show who lost coverage and why. Every state starting in January will face the same question, and we’ll keep asking it.

What You Can Do

If you buy coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, open enrollment for 2027 ends Jan. 15 in most states [4].

Congress is expected to take up another short-term funding bill in December [4]. Call your representative and senators and ask where they stand on reversing the Medicaid cuts.

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 8 sources across 7 outlets. Source text as of Nov 10, 2026.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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