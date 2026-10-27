Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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LynnD 🇮🇪's avatar
LynnD 🇮🇪
Oct 27

The UK started a system like this about 14 years ago (I think), outsourcing its disability payments system, including eligibility assessments, payment levels etc. The private company paid to do this work (Atos) was a catastrophe, and many, many people had to appeal the incorrect initial assessments they received.

The government denied that they set specific requirements about the proportion of claims that had to be rejected, but people who had worked for Atos said they had. Atos became notorious - I don't even live in the UK and I read all about it.

I hope that things don't go so badly for the US, but hopes are not high. Motivations of outsource companies are to profit, not to help people!

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LJ456's avatar
LJ456
Oct 28

When the government does it we don’t have to pay a middleman.

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