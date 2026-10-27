This week’s disability news came down to the systems that decide who keeps Medicaid, how much disabled people are allowed to save and who gets help casting a ballot. Three Democratic senators want tougher federal standards for the private companies that build and run Medicaid eligibility systems, ahead of the program’s first federally mandated work requirements [2][7]. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks will top $1,000 a month for the first time in January, but the program’s $2,000 savings limit is not changing [3][4]. And with the midterm elections approaching, disability advocates are working to make sure disabled voters, including nursing home residents, know their rights at the polls [5][6].

Medicaid’s eligibility contractors face new scrutiny

What happened. Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Raphael Warnock of Georgia issued recommendations a year after launching an inquiry into companies paid billions to build or run Medicaid eligibility systems [2][7]. KFF Health News names those companies as Deloitte, General Dynamics Information Technology, Gainwell Technologies and Conduent [2]. Mother Jones reports that the senators’ interim report covers five companies, including Maximus [1]. The senators called on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to set mandatory standards in state contracts, publish the contracts and their amendments, and disclose company performance data and change orders [2]. The federal government covers 90% of state costs to develop these systems and 75% of ongoing maintenance and operations costs [2].

Who it affects. As of June, 66 million people were enrolled in Medicaid, according to CMS [2]. Next year, millions of adult enrollees in more than 40 states must prove they are working or doing a similar activity for at least 80 hours a month to keep benefits, unless they qualify for an exemption [2]. Under a June CMS rule, “medically frail” enrollees must regularly prove they are unable to work full-time, even if they have already been diagnosed with a debilitating condition [1]. Mother Jones reports that the Congressional Budget Office predicts about 7.5 million people will lose coverage by 2034 under the new eligibility rules, and that at least 2.6 million of them will lose it because the verification process is too hard to navigate, not because they are ineligible [1].

What people are saying. “Administrative errors in this line of work are not like errors in other fields,” the senators wrote. “There are life-and-death consequences for sick Americans who seek care only to find that their Medicaid coverage has been terminated.” [2] They wrote that enrollees who must “find a doctor willing to certify that their cancer or their chronic condition is bad enough to qualify for an exemption” deserve “contractors who are accountable for what happens when the system fails them.” [2] Deloitte said state workers approve or deny eligibility, “not a private contractor or an automated system acting alone.” [2] The companies denied having any financial incentive to remove people from Medicaid, and Conduent said it gets paid less if enrollment drops [2]. A CMS spokesperson told Mother Jones the agency “is committed to ensuring eligible people can access and maintain Medicaid coverage.” [1]

What’s next. The work requirements are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, despite a 25-state lawsuit seeking to block the Medicaid changes [1]. In August, CMS announced that it intends to develop standards for Medicaid systems [2]. The senators’ recommendations face long odds while Republicans control federal agencies and Congress [2].

SSI tops $1,000 a month, but the $2,000 savings cap stays

What happened. In January, the maximum federal SSI payment for an individual rises to $1,029 a month, up from $994, because of the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2027 [4]. The Social Security Administration said there will be no rise in the program’s asset limits [3]. An individual on SSI can keep no more than $2,000 in countable resources, and couples are capped at $3,000 [4]. Both limits have been frozen since Jan. 1, 1989 [4].

Who it affects. When Congress set the limit, the maximum individual SSI payment was $368 a month, so $2,000 equaled more than five months of benefits [4]. In 2027, the same $2,000 will cover less than two months of the maximum payment [4]. Other program limits, such as the SSI student income exclusion, rise with inflation automatically [4]. A separate rule, the earned income disregard, has also gone unchanged for decades: SSI recipients who work see their benefits reduced after earning just $65 a month [3]. ABLE accounts, which are treated differently from countable savings, are now open to people whose disability or blindness began before age 46 [4].

What people are saying. “A disabled person who saves for a security deposit, a car repair or a wheelchair part risks losing SSI and, in most states, the Medicaid coverage that comes with it,” said Michelle Uzeta, executive director of the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund [3]. “That this good news just creates more cause for concern shows how unsustainable current SSI asset limits are,” said Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities [3]. On the $65 earnings rule, Darcy Milburn of The Arc of the United States said, “Not adjusting this amount for inflation has resulted in one of the most extreme work penalties that exist in a federal program today.” [3]

What’s next. The bipartisan SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act would raise the limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for married couples and index them to inflation [4]. It has not received a hearing this session, and neither has the SSI Restoration Act, which would update the earned income disregard [3]. If the savings bill does not pass before the 119th Congress adjourns, it fails and has to be reintroduced [4].

Disabled voters and nursing home residents head to the polls

What happened. In July, CMS rescinded previous guidance affirming that nursing home residents have the right to vote [5]. The memo also emphasized voter fraud in nursing homes, specifically around mail-in ballots [5]. Separately, the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, the National Disability Rights Network and the law firm McDermott Will & Schulte updated an 88-page guide to the voting rights of people with autism, intellectual disability, mental health conditions and other cognitive disabilities [6].

Who it affects. Around two-thirds of nursing home residents in the United States are women, and there is no data on how many residents vote [5]. Residents may need help marking a ballot, may not be able to produce the same signature twice, and may no longer have a driver’s license or passport to meet photo ID rules [5]. The guide covers guardianship, how to keep or restore the right to vote and each state’s voter competency laws [6].

What people are saying. “The memo does not alter the underlying law,” said Nina Kohn, a Syracuse University professor and elder law expert [5]. “The language in the memo itself is intimidating, and it may understandably make staff think that they could face criminal prosecution or be in some other form of legal trouble if they help residents vote,” Kohn said [5]. “Independence is having control over how something is done,” said Alexia Kemerling, director of Accessible Democracy for the American Association of People with Disabilities [5]. Melissa Napolitan, who lives in a Texas nursing home with her mother, Cindy, said: “I think that people maybe don’t take the time to realize that people in nursing homes aren’t just here waiting to die.” [5] “We want to make sure people with disabilities have the tools they need to be able to exercise their right to vote,” said Jennifer Mathis, deputy director of the Bazelon Center [6].

What you can do

Voters with disabilities have the right to help from a person of their choosing at the polls, and that helper should follow the voter’s wishes and protect their privacy [6].

If a person’s right to vote is challenged, they are still entitled to cast a provisional ballot [6].

The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long Term Care publishes a fact sheet explaining nursing home residents’ rights and how they can advocate for themselves [5].

Related reading

Sources

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