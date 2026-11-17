The federal government gave states six more months before Medicaid work rules can cost anyone their coverage, but the rules themselves still start Jan. 1 [1][4]. Separately, the Justice Department sued Lyft, saying its drivers routinely turn away riders with service dogs and stowable wheelchairs [7]. Disabled people are exempt from the first and protected by law in the second, and both stories turn on whether those protections hold up in practice [3][7].

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, D.C., in February 2025. HHS houses the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which told states they can hold off on Medicaid work-rule coverage losses until July 1. — G. Edward Johnson / Wikimedia Commons · CC BY 4.0

Medicaid work-rule cutoffs are delayed, not canceled

What happened. On Friday, Nov. 13, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) told state Medicaid directors they can wait until July 1 before removing anyone from Medicaid for not meeting the new work requirement [1][6]. CMS calls it an optional “hold harmless period” that runs through June 30, 2027 [3][4]. During that time, states still have to determine whether people meet the requirement or qualify for an exemption, but they will not deny or disenroll people as a result [3]. CMS asked states to request the flexibility by Dec. 11 [4]. The requirement itself, at least 80 hours a month of work, volunteering or school, still takes effect Jan. 1 [1][3].

Who it affects. The rule applies only to adults covered through Medicaid expansion, which 40 states adopted, with exceptions for people over 64, parents caring for children under 14 and people deemed too medically frail to work [1]. Under the law, people who are “medically frail” or have “special medical needs,” including physical, intellectual or developmental disabilities, are supposed to be exempt [3]. Native Americans are also excluded, but KFF Health News found CMS set no standard way for states to identify them, leaving 30-plus states to build their own processes [5]. In Nebraska, which started early in May, 533 people were denied continuing coverage in July and August, most over paperwork; 43 lost coverage because they did not meet the requirement [1].

What people are saying. “Disabled people and family caregivers are supposed to be exempt. But exempting them depends on states finding them in their data, and many won’t show up there,” said Nicole Jorwic, chief program officer at Caring Across Generations [3]. Alison Barkoff, who led the Administration on Community Living under the Biden administration, called the delay “a recognition that states simply are unprepared and unable to implement these new rules without causing massive coverage losses” [3]. At a Nebraska Medicaid Advisory Board meeting, Amanda Gershon, who worked in health care for 12 years, said of the new paperwork, “How is anyone with a developmental disability supposed to do this?” [2] CMS said the hold-harmless period “gives states the ability to improve and refine their systems and processes before enforcement begins” [3].

Our read. The penalty is paused. The paperwork is not. Starting Jan. 1, states still have to run every check and sort every exemption, and that is exactly where disabled people get hurt. The danger for most disabled enrollees was never the 80-hour rule itself, since they are supposed to be exempt. It is being missed by a state data system and then failing to prove an exemption on time. The Nebraska numbers point the same way: paperwork, not work, drove most denials.

That makes the six months only as useful as what states do with them. The delay is optional, so states that don’t opt in can start cutting coverage in January. States that do opt in can either fix how they find exempt people or simply push the same failures to July.

What’s next. States must tell CMS by Dec. 11 whether they want the hold-harmless period [4]. Democrats who take control of both chambers of Congress in January have said they want to roll back the requirements [1]. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who say they will be the incoming chairs of the committees over Medicaid, called the delay “a small step in the right direction, but it does not avert the disaster ahead” [2].

The Justice Department says Lyft drivers keep refusing disabled riders

What happened. On Monday, Nov. 9, the Justice Department sued Lyft in federal court in the Northern District of California under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) [7][10]. The complaint alleges Lyft and its drivers routinely refuse service to riders with disabilities, charge cancellation fees to riders they unlawfully turned away and refuse reasonable changes such as letting a rider with a mobility disability sit in the front seat [7]. The suit says Lyft denied service to “hundreds, likely thousands” of riders and receives “thousands of complaints each year alleging disability-based discrimination” [9]. It seeks $53 million for riders who complained to Lyft or the department, a civil penalty, a court order and ADA training for drivers and staff [7]. Lyft settled earlier disability claims with the department in 2020, and the department sued Uber with similar allegations last year [8][10].

Who it affects. Riders who use service animals, stowable wheelchairs and other mobility devices [7]. Under the ADA, a service animal is a dog trained to perform a task related to a person’s disability; emotional support dogs are not service animals [7]. The complaint describes James Rath of Tennessee, who is legally blind and says he has been repeatedly refused since getting a guide dog in November 2025, including at an airport in June; Lyft later gave him a $10 credit [9]. It also describes riders arriving late to medical appointments and paying cancellation fees after refusals [10].

What people are saying. “Individuals with disabilities should be able to rely on rideshare services free of discrimination,” said Jesus A. Osete, acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division [7]. Lyft said, “We disagree with the Department of Justice’s allegations. Discrimination has no place in the Lyft community,” and said drivers who violate its service-animal and mobility-device policies “face serious consequences, including permanent deactivation” [8]. The department said that after it notified Lyft of its investigation, the company added an optional feature letting riders tell drivers they will have a service animal, but the lawsuit says the discrimination continued [8].

Our read. Lyft’s defense is its policy. The government’s case is about practice. A deactivation rule only protects riders if refusals get reported, investigated and punished, and a $10 credit after a public complaint is not that. A 2020 settlement already promised policy changes, so if the complaint’s account holds up, written policy alone did not change what happens at the curb.

What’s next. The case is in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California; the Uber case is still ongoing [10].

The Through-Line

Both stories are about the gap between a right and a working system. Congress wrote disability exemptions into the Medicaid work rules, and the ADA has required rideshare access for years. In both cases, disabled people end up carrying the burden of proving they belong: to a state data system that may not see them, or to a driver who has already pulled away.

What would change the picture is accountability that lands on the system rather than the person. For Medicaid, that means states finding exempt people in their own data before anyone gets a termination notice. For rideshare, it means consequences for refusals that are visible to riders, not just a policy page.

What You Can Do

Ask your state Medicaid agency whether it will request the hold-harmless period before the Dec. 11 deadline [4].

If a rideshare driver refused you over a service animal or mobility device, report it at civilrights.justice.gov or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (TTY 1-833-610-1264) [7].

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 10 sources across 8 outlets. Source text as of Nov 17, 2026.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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