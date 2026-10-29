Alex Pretti’s parents spoke publicly for the first time on Tuesday, nine months after federal immigration agents shot and killed their son in Minneapolis, and accused the government of shielding the agents involved [3][5]. A day later, a federal judge refused the Justice Department’s demand that California set aside ballots from 20,000 people it calls likely noncitizens [7]. And an Associated Press review found documents supporting claims that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has held a man born in Florida for nearly all of 2026 [1].

The thread this week is whether the government has to show its evidence: to a grieving family, to election officials, to a court. Here is where four issues stand.

Alex Pretti’s parents say federal officials are shielding his killers

What happened. At a Minneapolis press conference on Tuesday, Michael and Susan Pretti called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to hold accountable the agents who killed their 37-year-old son [3][5]. Pretti, an intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, was tackled, disarmed and shot in the back several times by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents on Jan. 24, according to the Minnesota Reformer [4]. Six days later, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the FBI was opening a civil rights investigation, but federal prosecutors have not charged any of the agents [4].

Competing accounts. Trump administration officials portrayed Pretti as an armed disruptor, and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called him a domestic terrorist who violently resisted agents [5]. Bystander video showed Pretti had only a mobile phone in his hand, and no footage has emerged showing him brandishing a weapon or attacking agents [5]. He had no criminal record and a license to carry the handgun he had holstered before agents removed it [3].

What the family and officials say. “At every turn, they have ignored us, misled us and shielded Alex’s killers,” Michael Pretti said [3]. “The federal government went on TV and lied about Alex,” Susan Pretti said. “They tried to slander his memory to cover up their crime.” [5] The family’s attorney, Steve Schleicher, said a letter he sent DOJ three months ago asking for information, including the shooters’ names, got no response [4]. DOJ told Reuters that communications with family members “do not typically occur during an investigation” [3]. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Dan Rosen had no comment when reached by the AP [5].

What’s next. Federal prosecutors have stopped sharing evidence with Minnesota authorities investigating the January killings of Pretti and Renee Good, and the state is still seeking the officers’ cellphones and recordings of key interviews [5]. The administration has suggested state prosecutors don’t have jurisdiction to investigate federal officers [5].

Judge refuses DOJ demand to set aside 20,000 California ballots

What happened. U.S. District Judge David Carter on Wednesday denied DOJ’s request for a temporary restraining order that would have forced California to set aside and not count ballots from 20,000 people the department alleges may be noncitizens [7]. Carter found the government likely lacks standing and wrote that its last-minute emergency was “solely due to its own neglect” [7]. Earlier in the week, a Ninth Circuit panel dismissed DOJ’s attempt to go around Carter in a 2-1 decision [7][10]. DOJ immediately appealed Carter’s ruling [7].

Who it affects. California has more than 23 million registered voters, and noncitizen voting is extremely rare [6]. The administration says the ballots went to people who are “likely” noncitizens, but it has not publicly revealed how it built its list [10]. In Butte County, Clerk-Recorder Keaton Denlay said a federal agent delivered a list of 47 “likely” noncitizens that held only 45 distinct names, 32 of whom were not on the county’s active voter rolls [9]. In Washington, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said a review of a federal list of more than 400 people turned up U.S. citizens, inactive voters and people who are not registered [8].

What officials and courts say. “Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Carter wrote [6][7]. He also condemned federal threats against election workers: “These threats must stop” [7]. DOJ’s letter to Denlay warned that people who knowingly tabulate ballots from those flagged by federal agencies “risk becoming aiders and abettors to a federal crime” [9]. Carter said DOJ remains free to prosecute individual noncitizens when it has evidence they voted illegally [7]. “But these processes require proof, not just allegations,” Hobbs wrote [8].

ICE holds a man records say was born in Florida, and detainees drop off the map

What happened. An AP review found documents supporting claims by a 39-year-old man’s mother and lawyers that he was born in Florida, even as ICE seeks to deport him to Jamaica [1]. He has been held since January at the Miami Detention Center in Bunker Hill, Indiana, a state prison housing ICE detainees [1]. Medical experts’ reports filed in court describe his own claim of Jamaican birth as a delusion and a symptom of a diagnosed mental illness [1]. ICE has no authority to detain U.S. citizens [1]. Separately, since Sept. 15, detainees with final removal orders no longer appear in ICE’s online detainee locator, KPBS reported, citing the AP [2].

Who it affects. San Diego immigration attorney Ian Seruelo said he has struggled to locate detained clients, eventually finding one held in Mississippi [2]. The ACLU said not knowing where someone is held makes it hard to file for habeas corpus, a court challenge to detention, because it generally must be filed where the person is located [2].

What officials and advocates say. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied that ICE detains U.S. citizens and alleged, without providing evidence, that the birth certificate the man used for his passport was fraudulent [1]. “This case is not a one-off. This is a feature, not a bug, of how ICE handles claims of U.S. citizenship,” said Northwestern University professor Jacqueline Stevens [1]. ICE said all detainees have access to phones to contact families and lawyers, and that people may not appear in the locator for reasons including transport [2]. Frederick Carroll of the ACLU of San Diego & Imperial Counties rejected the administration’s argument that these detainees have already had due process: “But that couldn’t be further from the truth.” [2]

What’s next. U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty is expected to rule on a petition seeking the man’s release [1].

U.S. strikes abroad draw new questions

What happened. The U.S. military said it struck a boat it accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific on Tuesday, killing five people [11]. The AP counts at least 240 people killed in more than 70 such strikes since September 2025, and the military did not provide evidence the vessel was carrying drugs [11].

What officials and critics say. President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with cartels in Latin America, while critics question the strikes’ legality and effectiveness [11]. The Pentagon’s watchdog plans to review whether the military followed its targeting framework, but that review will not probe the strikes’ legality [11].

Somalia. In reporting from a single outlet, The Guardian gathered residents’ accounts of a sustained airstrike campaign around Jilib, the al-Shabaab-held city on the Juba River, and sources alleging the strikes push civilians toward a flood-prone riverbank ahead of El Niño rains [13]. “The drones come all the time,” said Cayni Ali, a mother of six. “They kill animals, civilians.” [13] U.S. Africa Command (Africom) said it “does not target civilians, conduct operations for the purpose of displacing civilian populations or use weather or flooding as a method of warfare,” and declined to share details on potential civilian deaths [13].

Watch next

Supreme Court, next week: Arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, a challenge to Colorado’s universal preschool nondiscrimination rules that disability advocates warn could weaken disability rights. A decision isn’t expected until next year [14].

Ninth Circuit: DOJ’s appeal of Carter’s ruling on California’s ballots [7].

Federal court in Indiana: Judge Leichty’s ruling on the release petition [1].

Nov. 3: Election Day, with more DOJ challenges to voter lists possible in other states [7][8].

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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