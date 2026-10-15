A Texas prosecutor says an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer appeared to intentionally drive into a man in Houston, and he is weighing felony charges [1][2]. In New York, lawyers for a man shot by an immigration officer say the agent never identified himself [4]. And the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to decide how broadly the government can label asylum seekers as supporters of terrorism [14][15].

The week is a tale of accountability: who gets to tell the story of an enforcement action, who gets to check it, and who pays when the system gets it wrong. Here is where four issues stand.

ICE use of force: Houston and New York

What happened. On Saturday in Houston, an ICE officer’s SUV struck Miguel Parra Hernandez, 48, breaking his leg [1]. He was not the target of the stop, which ICE says was aimed at another man, Jose Mendoza-Cervantes [2]. Surveillance footage shows a dark SUV pursuing Parra Hernandez as he runs; the moment of impact is blocked by another vehicle [1]. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said the most obvious charge would be “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon” [1]. He also said ICE has refused to cooperate and that the officer drove the vehicle away from the scene before investigators could download its data recorder [2].

In New York, ICE officers shot Oscar Belgal on October 8 while his five-year-old son was in the back seat [5][7]. In a federal court petition filed Wednesday, the Legal Aid Society said “an anonymous, masked man” approached with his gun drawn, shattered the window and fired into the car [4]. New York Police Department camera footage shows part of the encounter but does not settle how the shooting happened [4].

Who it affects. Parra Hernandez remains in ICE custody at a hospital and still needs ankle surgery, his lawyer said [1]. His advocates say he has lived in the U.S. for 34 years without authorization and has no criminal record [1][3]. Belgal’s lawyers say he is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn with a bullet still lodged in his neck [4].

What officials and advocates say. ICE called the Houston allegations “reckless” and “false” and said Parra Hernandez “ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck” [1]. “It’s pretty obvious that this was an intentional striking and running over of the person by the vehicle,” Teare told NBC News [2]. “To add insult to injury, Mr Miguel is in the custody of the ICE agents who ran him down,” said Cesar Espinosa of the immigrant rights group FIEL Houston [3]. In New York, senior ICE official Marcos Charles said officers fired because they believed “their life and the life of the partners and the general public were in danger” [6]. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he will not pause enforcement in the city [5]. Gov. Kathy Hochul said New Yorkers “have witnessed far too many acts of violence by a rogue federal agency” [5].

The body camera question. On Wednesday the Government Accountability Office (GAO), Congress’s nonpartisan watchdog, recommended that ICE adopt body cameras that activate automatically, including in unplanned incidents involving use of force [7]. ICE rejected the recommendation, citing privacy concerns [7]. A CBS News review cited by Al Jazeera counts at least 30 shootings involving immigration agents, with nine people killed [7].

What’s next. Teare’s office is investigating with the Harris County sheriff’s office and has set up a portal for witness video that does not ask for immigration status [2]. ICE says training on its body cameras will be finished “soon” [7].

Detention: abuse survivors and pregnant women

What happened. ProPublica reported that women who say they were trying to escape abusive partners were arrested on domestic violence allegations and then handed to ICE, even when charges were dropped or never filed [8]. The women were held at the North Lake Processing Center in west Michigan [8]. Separately, The 19th and The Marshall Project reported on a pregnant woman held for six months at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Texas, whose medical records show high blood pressure, gestational diabetes and low weight gain [9].

Who it affects. On inauguration day, the administration rescinded guidelines that largely kept agents from making arrests at sensitive locations such as domestic violence shelters and hospitals [8]. About a week later it removed key protections for applicants under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and other crime victims [8]. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Congress that from January 2025 to February 2026, 498 pregnant, postpartum and nursing immigrants were “booked out” of ICE custody [9].

What officials and advocates say. “It’s just probably the most dangerous time for immigrant women right now who are victims of domestic violence,” said immigration attorney Migladys Bermudez [8]. DHS has denied earlier abuse allegations about pregnant detainees, saying “All detainees are provided with comprehensive medical care, proper meals” [9]. ICE did not reply to The 19th’s request for comment [9].

What’s next. A coalition of immigrant survivors and advocates is suing the administration over the changes [8]. Each of these reports comes from a single outlet.

Voting rights: California ballots and the 90-day rule

What happened. The Justice Department (DOJ) gave California 48 hours to review a list of people it “believes are likely noncitizens” and to set aside their mail ballots, warning it would otherwise “seek emergency relief” [10]. Democracy Docket reports the letters cite no clear legal authority for that demand [11]. Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan said his office has not opened the USB drive holding the list because it is not a secure device: “We do not consider the device a secure medium” [11].

At the Supreme Court, voting rights groups filed briefs Tuesday in Republican National Committee v. Mi Familia Vota, asking the justices to keep a federal ban on systematic voter-roll purges within 90 days of an election [13].

Who it affects. California mails ballots to all registered voters [10]. The groups warn that naturalized citizens are “at heightened risk of errant last-minute removal” because government databases can hold stale citizenship records [13].

What officials say. “Federal law is clear: only American citizens may vote in federal elections,” DOJ spokesperson Kiersten Pels said [12]. The Associated Press notes noncitizen voting is exceptionally rare, and that a July federal claim of 1,500 noncitizen voters in Nevada turned out to be zero [10]. Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber called the 48-hour deadline “completely unreasonable” [10].

What’s next. DOJ set the deadline for noon Thursday [11].

Courts: a captive cook and the asylum bar

What happened. The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear the administration’s appeal in the case of Izuchukwu Ozurumba, a Nigerian man denied asylum because he cooked at a camp run by the Unknown Gunmen, a group U.S. officials consider a terrorist organization [14][15]. This is a grant of review, not a ruling [14].

Who it affects. Reuters reports the case could expand what officials may treat as terrorist activity under immigration law [15]. Ozurumba’s lawyers say he was forced to work without pay and escaped after six months [15]. Reuters reports he was deported to Nigeria last year while his appeal was pending [15].

What the parties say. “Providing meals to a terrorist organization’s members is no less a material form of support than providing gasoline for its vehicles,” DOJ wrote [14]. A divided panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found he was “simply a captive laborer” [14]. His lawyers argue that “no federal court has adopted the government’s rule” [14].

What’s next. The court is expected to hear arguments and rule by the end of June [15].

Watch next

Whether California meets or challenges DOJ’s noon Thursday deadline, and whether DOJ files for emergency relief [11].

Whether the Harris County district attorney files charges against the Houston ICE officer [1][2].

Arguments in the Ozurumba asylum case, with a decision expected by the end of June [15].

Related reading

Sources

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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