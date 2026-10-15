Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Nieta Greene's avatar
Nieta Greene
Oct 15

This is absolutely ridiculous this is domestic violence awareness month and these assholes are thinking that this is okay all right! Or as we used to say back in my day bet they're going to pay for this because there is no way that domestic violence survivors and organizations are going to stand for this.

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