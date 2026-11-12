Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Casey Sanchez's avatar
Casey Sanchez
17h

“Allegations that ICE took a third grader into custody to be placed in detention are false, and any suggestion otherwise is a depraved attempt to smear our ICE law enforcement officers.”

Time and again the DHS has demonstrated that their word cannot be trusted. This sounds like a depraved attempt at justifying the detention of a child.

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