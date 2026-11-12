An 8-year-old went to a scheduled immigration appointment in San Diego and left in federal custody, alone. [2][3] Two people hurt by immigration agents, a U.S. citizen who was shot and a disabled woman who was dragged from her car, took the government to court. [4][5] And the United States skipped its own UN human rights review for the second year in a row. [8][9]

What ties the week together is accountability, and who gets to skip it. Here is where five issues stand.

ICE took an 8-year-old into custody at a routine check-in

What happened. A Haitian third grader was placed into government custody alone after attending an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) appointment with his uncle, according to his school district and an advocacy group. [3] “His uncle, with whom he’s been living since the child’s father was deported more than a year ago, took him to meet the agent because he did not want to break the law,” the San Diego Unified School District wrote to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). [3] A DHS spokesperson said the uncle did not have legal custody, so the boy was treated as an unaccompanied minor under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act and placed with the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). [2][3] ICE did not allege any wrongdoing or abuse by the uncle, ABC News reported. [3]

Who it affects. The boy remains in ORR custody, and it is unclear whether he will be removed from the U.S., according to the school district and an advocacy group. [3] A school board trustee said the uncle was designated on school records as an authorized caregiver. [2][3] The district is providing crisis counselors at the boy’s elementary school. [2] We are not naming him.

What officials, courts and advocates say. California’s senators, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, joined four Democratic House members in an oversight letter that said “video footage appears to show the use of restraints on a child who seemed to pose no threat to those around him.” [1] DHS said: “Allegations that ICE took a third grader into custody to be placed in detention are false, and any suggestion otherwise is a depraved attempt to smear our ICE law enforcement officers.” [1] Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance said the father was never given the chance to arrange legal guardianship before he was deported. [3]

Our read. A law written to protect children from traffickers was used here to separate a child from the relatives his father trusted. The guardianship gap DHS points to did not appear out of nowhere: by the advocates’ account, the government’s own deportation of the father created it. If the agency’s reasoning holds, any child left with relatives after a parent’s removal is one check-in away from the same outcome.

What’s next. The family is working to resolve the custody issue, and local officials have asked DHS and the health department to return the boy to his uncle. [2]

Two people hurt by immigration agents are suing

What happened. Carlos Jimenez, a U.S. citizen from Ontario, California, filed a $25 million lawsuit alleging an ICE officer shot him in the back and right shoulder in October 2025 after he warned agents that children would soon arrive at a nearby bus stop. [4] Federal charges accusing him of assaulting an officer were formally dismissed last week, according to the Guardian. [4] Separately, Aliya Rahman, a disabled Minneapolis resident whom federal agents dragged from her car in January, filed an assault and false imprisonment lawsuit after her earlier tort claim went unanswered, Mother Jones reported. [5]

Who it affects. Jimenez still has bullet fragments lodged near his lung, his suit says. [4] Rahman testified to Congress in February that agents ignored her statements that she is a citizen, taunted her for her disability, and withheld medical care until she blacked out. [5] Mother Jones notes that in August, 54 people represented by the ACLU filed tort claims over harm done by ICE agents. [5]

What officials, courts and advocates say. DHS said at the time that Jimenez had “attempted to run officers over,” and called the shots “defensive”; the suit calls the charges “fabricated.” [4] A Justice Department spokesperson said Jimenez “could have exercised his right to take the case to trial.” [4] “These things happened because it was already culturally normal for law enforcement officers to operate without accountability,” Rahman said. [5] Her lawyer, Jessica Gingold of the MacArthur Justice Center, said the officers’ names are still unknown and that the lawsuit will unmask them: “We have a right to know their names.” [5] Each account rests on a single outlet’s reporting of the lawsuits, and the claims are allegations that have not been decided in court. [4][5]

Our read. Lawsuits are slow and expensive, but they are one of the few tools that force the government to name the officers involved and turn over records. That is exactly what Rahman’s lawyer says this suit is for. When an administrative claim sits unanswered for months, courts become the oversight of last resort.

Trump says deportations “might be too tough,” then promotes their architect

What happened. In his first major interview since Republicans lost both chambers, President Donald Trump told CBS’s “60 Minutes” of his deportation policy: “I think it might be too tough, yeah.” [6] Shortly after taping, he named Stephen Miller, the key architect of his immigration agenda, as his new chief of staff. [6][7] On Wednesday, congressional Democrats rallied at the Capitol behind the American Dream and Promise Act and the bipartisan Dignity Act, which has 35 Democratic and 20 Republican sponsors. [7]

Who it affects. The Dream and Promise Act would create legal pathways to a green card for people brought to the U.S. as children and for people with temporary protections. [7] Trump suggested he was open to a deal for people who are “good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel.” [6]

What officials, courts and advocates say. “That’s not a course correction. That’s a promotion,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said of the Miller pick. [6] Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said “any comprehensive immigration reform must be bipartisan.” [7] The Guardian reports Trump has signaled he intends to use his veto often against Democratic bills. [7]

Our read. Personnel is policy. A president who says enforcement went too far and then hands the White House to the man who designed it is telling us which statement to believe. We will take “too tough” seriously when arrests, detention numbers, and check-in practices like the one in San Diego change.

What’s next. Democrats take control of both chambers in January. [7]

The U.S. skipped its UN human rights review again

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room at the UN in Geneva (file photo), where the Human Rights Council meets. The U.S. delegation’s seat stayed empty for its scheduled review this week. — Ludovic Courtès / Wikimedia Commons · CC BY-SA 3.0

What happened. U.S. representatives did not show up on Tuesday in Geneva for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), which all 193 UN member states undergo every four to five years. [8] “The delegation of the United States is not present in the room,” UN Human Rights Council President Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro announced. [8] It is the second year in a row the U.S. has skipped its review, and the council delayed it until January. [8][9]

Who it affects. U.S. and international nongovernmental organizations sent nearly 200 submissions covering topics from migration to racial discrimination, and countries had planned to raise abortion access and the death penalty. [8]

What officials, courts and advocates say. A State Department spokesperson said participation would imply endorsement of the council’s work and called it an “irredeemable body.” [8] “We’ve seen attacks on fundamental human rights and civil liberties unprecedented in generations,” said Jamil Dakwar of the American Civil Liberties Union. [8] Eric Tistounet, the council’s former first secretary, said the absence could affect the credibility of the review system. [8]

Our read. The review’s leverage is simple: every government sits in the room and answers questions in public. Skipping it does not make the questions about deportations, detention, and children in custody go away. It just means they go unanswered in the one forum where every country faces them.

What’s next. The council has rescheduled the U.S. review for January. [8]

An Arizona town is probing sexual abuse claims before an ICE camp opens

What happened. The town of Marana, Arizona, has asked private prison company Management and Training Corporation (MTC) to explain an “apparent inconsistency” between state records and its 2023 Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) audit at a former state prison it plans to reopen as an ICE detention camp, according to LOOKOUT and The Intercept. [10] State records reference three allegations of sexual misconduct at the prison in 2022 and 2023, but MTC’s audit recorded none. [10] This reporting comes from a single outlet partnership, and the allegations are unproven. [10]

Who it affects. People who would be held at the planned camp. The town says it is reviewing whether MTC “made a material false statement,” which would be grounds to deny a business license. [10]

What officials, courts and advocates say. “The application remains under review, and no final determination has been made at this time,” Assistant Town Manager Andrea De La Cruz said. [10] MTC did not respond to multiple requests for comment. [10]

Our read. A PREA audit only protects people if it records every allegation, substantiated or not. If a company can report zero where state records show three, the audit is paperwork, not protection. A local business license is a small lever, but it may be the only one between that record and a new detention camp.

What’s next. Marana’s decision on MTC’s license is pending. [10]

If you or someone you know has been affected, RAINN’s hotline is 800-656-4673.

The Through-Line

Every issue this week turns on the same question: who has to answer for what the government does to people in its custody or in its path. A child at a check-in, a citizen at a bus stop, a woman dragged from her car, and people who may be held in a camp with a disputed abuse record all depend on someone outside the agency asking hard questions. This week those someones were a school district, two plaintiffs, a small town, and a UN council the U.S. chose not to face.

What would change the picture is a Congress that uses its new majority for oversight with teeth, and courts that let plaintiffs see the records. Until then, the answer to “who checks ICE?” is too often “whoever has the time and the lawyer.”

Watch Next

January: The UN Human Rights Council’s rescheduled review of the U.S. record. [8]

January: Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress. [7]

Pending: Marana’s decision on MTC’s business license for the planned ICE camp. [10]

Call your representative and both senators this week. Ask them to demand an answer on where the 8-year-old in San Diego is and when he goes home, and to back oversight hearings on ICE use of force in the first month of the new Congress.

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 10 sources across 8 outlets. Source text as of Nov 12, 2026.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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