The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to let the Trump administration cut off hormone therapy and other medical care for transgender people in federal prisons [6][7]. In Long Beach, California, federal immigration agents broke the arm of a U.S. citizen during a detention that neighbors filmed [1][2], as ProPublica’s count of citizens held in the immigration crackdown passes 500 [4]. And activist Mahmoud Khalil asked the justices to let federal judges review immigration detentions without waiting for immigration courts to finish [10].

The thread this week is who gets to check the government’s power over people in its custody: judges, neighbors, lawmakers, or no one. Here is where five issues stand.

The Supreme Court keeps transgender inmates’ care in place

What happened. In an unsigned, one-line order on Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected the Justice Department’s emergency request to freeze a lower-court order and revive new Bureau of Prisons (BOP) rules [7]. This was an emergency-docket order, not a ruling on the merits: it leaves a lower-court block on the policy in place while the lawsuit continues [6][8]. The order did not explain its reasoning, and Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have let the policy take effect [6][7]. The policy followed a Trump executive order directing the BOP to stop spending federal funds “for the purpose of conforming an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex” [6]. It would halt surgeries, taper off hormones and end social accommodations like makeup and wigs, while prisons would keep offering mental health services [6].

Who it affects. The BOP said in court records that about 600 inmates were receiving hormone therapy in 2025 [6]. Lawyers for the inmates said the policy would end treatment for nearly 1,000 people in the bureau’s custody [7][8]. They also said the BOP has provided hormone treatment to people with gender dysphoria since 1992 [7].

What courts, officials and advocates say. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, blocked the policy in June, writing, “The court does not wade into the culture war being waged against transgender individuals” [7]. A divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit declined to lift his order, finding in a 2-1 decision that the BOP “did not adequately consider its own experience providing gender-affirming care under its prior policy” [7]. The administration argued the policy is needed to “maintain institutional security” [7]. White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster called the ruling “a loss for common sense” [8]. “The denial of medically necessary health care, including gender-affirming health care, to people in prison is a violation of their fundamental constitutional rights,” said Li Nowlin-Sohl, an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer who represents the inmates [7].

What’s next. The policy stays blocked while the case continues in the lower courts [6][8].

ICE and U.S. citizens: Long Beach and a count past 500

What happened. On Saturday in Long Beach, video shows Ricardo Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen and former city employee, handcuffed and face down in a gutter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers kneeling on his back [1]. Neighbors told the Long Beach Post that agents tased Gonzalez twice while he was on the ground and that he yelled that his arm was broken [2]. Accounts differ on how it started: a neighbor said an agent jumped out of an unmarked car and tackled him, while his daughter’s fundraiser says an unmarked ICE vehicle knocked him off his e-bike [2][1]. The Post said it could not find video or a first-hand witness to the vehicle account [2]. Long Beach police said ICE called for help with “vehicle vandalism” and “a subject in need of medical aid,” and that officers removed his handcuffs at a fire station before he was taken to the hospital [1]. Police said they made no arrests and were not involved in immigration enforcement [1].

Who it affects. ProPublica has documented more than 500 U.S. citizens held by immigration agents during this administration [4]. Its count includes more than 100 people held after agents questioned their citizenship, nearly all people of color, and at least 70 children and teens [4]. Of more than 300 Americans detained for allegedly assaulting or obstructing agents, ProPublica found fewer than half were charged in federal court [4]. ProPublica calls its list an undercount [4].

What officials and advocates say. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, has not said publicly why Gonzalez was detained [1]. Responding to ProPublica, DHS said, “DHS enforcement operations are highly targeted. We do our due diligence,” and that anyone who obstructs agents “will of course face consequences which include arrest” [4]. Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat who represents Long Beach, said, “ICE agents brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and US citizen” [1]. Mayor Rex Richardson is demanding answers from DHS [2].

What’s next. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a New Mexico Democrat, has introduced a bill that would make it easier for citizens to sue immigration agents and the federal government over wrongful detentions [5]. The Justice for Citizens Wrongfully Detained by ICE Act would also set a minimum level of compensation for people who win and extend the statute of limitations [5]. Earlier Democratic bills along these lines have not passed [5].

Mahmoud Khalil takes his detention fight to the Supreme Court

What happened. On Monday, Khalil asked the Supreme Court to overturn a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that federal courts cannot review the legality of immigration detentions until immigration courts have fully considered each case [10]. Al Jazeera described the filing as an emergency application seeking an immediate stay of the 3rd Circuit decision [9]. If the court agrees to hear the case, oral arguments would likely come next year [10].

Who it affects. Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and former Columbia University graduate student, was detained last year over his role in pro-Palestinian protests and spent more than three months in detention before a federal judge ordered him freed [10]. The 3rd Circuit has put its ruling on hold for his appeal, and he remains free [10]. He faces deportation to Algeria or Syria if the ruling holds [9]. His lawyers are asking the court to rule that noncitizens can sue if immigration officials detain them in retaliation for free speech [9].

What officials and advocates say. “If the Trump administration can punish someone for their pro-Palestine speech, this or any future administration can punish anyone for any speech,” Khalil said Monday [9]. DHS said the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority with respect to Khalil” and told him to “use the CBP Home app and self-deport,” referring to an app from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) [10].

What’s next. The government has separately asked the court to overturn a 4th Circuit decision upholding the release of Georgetown University scholar Badar Khan Suri, a ruling that directly conflicts with the Khalil decision [10]. The Associated Press notes that conflicting appeals rulings can raise the chance the justices take a case [10].

A short-term reprieve for Ukrainians and Sudanese

What happened. Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was set to end Oct. 19 for about 101,000 Ukrainians and 1,800 Sudanese [12]. Instead, DHS said they “retain protection” until an announcement “will be made at the appropriate time,” without saying how long that will be [11][12]. DHS did not say whether they can keep their work permits [12].

Who it affects. TPS lets people already in the U.S. stay and work for renewable periods when conditions at home are unsafe, but it does not offer a path to permanent residency [12]. The administration has already ended TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti and Afghanistan [12].

What advocates and analysts say. Yuriy Boyechko of Hope For Ukraine called the move “last-minute patches” [12]. “Sudan remains locked in a brutal civil war marked by famine, widespread human rights abuses and the hallmarks of genocide,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah of Global Refuge [12]. Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors lower immigration, said, “It’s simply going to be an extension until it is a termination” [11]. Critics in the administration say past administrations extended these protections for years regardless of conditions in the home countries [12].

What’s next. Federal rules say TPS is automatically extended for six months if the secretary does not decide at least 60 days before a designation expires [12]. The administration took the same “appropriate time” approach for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans last month [12].

Sick detainees face removal to third countries

What happened. Relatives of seriously ill people held at two south Florida ICE facilities say authorities are about to deport them to countries in Africa where they have no ties; this section rests on reporting from one outlet, The Guardian [13]. Immigration attorney Shalyn Fluharty said two flights were likely Thursday and Friday, to the Central African Republic and possibly Burundi [13].

Who it affects. The detainees are at the Krome North processing center in Miami and the Broward transitional center in Pompano Beach, both privately run for ICE [13]. During two unannounced visits in May, government inspectors found Krome holding 1,102 people in a facility built for 882 [13]. One detainee’s wife said he was told Mexico would not accept him because of the medications he needs [13].

What officials and advocates say. A DHS spokesperson asked for the detainees’ personal information and did not respond further when given one man’s details [13]. “We know that once they are deported and sent to these third countries, they are not receiving medical care in detention,” said Arianne Betancourt of the Workers Circle [13]. The Guardian reports the Supreme Court approved the practice last month and that hundreds of people have been sent to at least a dozen African countries [13].

Watch next

Supreme Court: whether the justices take up Khalil’s case; arguments would likely come next year if they do [10].

Transgender inmates: the policy stays blocked while the case continues in the lower courts [6][8].

TPS: a final DHS decision on Ukraine and Sudan, with no date set [12].

Florida: third-country removal flights expected this week [13].

Congress: the Justice for Citizens Wrongfully Detained by ICE Act [5].

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