The Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 13 to decide whether the Trump administration can suspend access to asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border [1]. Five days later, the Justice Department asked the justices for a third time to let it keep protections stripped from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans [4][5]. In the lower courts, New Jersey sued federal immigration officials for ignoring a civil rights subpoena about an immigration jail in Newark [7], and a Chicago activist and the company behind an ICE-reporting app won a permanent order barring federal officials from pressuring Apple and Facebook to suppress their work [10][11].

The question running through all four: when the government acts against people in its custody or in its sights, who gets to check it, and how fast? For disabled people, the answer can decide whether they get their medication. New Jersey says detainees at one Newark immigration jail have been denied both treatment for chronic conditions and accommodations for disabilities [7]. Here is where each issue stands.

The Supreme Court will decide whether a president can shut off asylum

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington (file photo). The justices now have two immigration fights before them: whether a president can shut off asylum at the border, and whether protections for Venezuelans stay ended. — Joe Ravi / Wikimedia Commons · CC BY-SA 3.0

What happened. The justices granted review in Mullin v. Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a challenge to President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20, 2025, proclamation declaring that “an invasion is ongoing at the southern border” and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) guidance that barred noncitizens covered by it from applying for asylum [1]. This is a grant of review, not a ruling. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss threw out the guidance, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit largely upheld him, and the appeals court kept its ruling on hold while the government appeals, so the restrictions remain in force [1][2].

Who it affects. The challengers are 13 people who say they were persecuted or tortured in their home countries and three immigration nonprofits, suing on behalf of a class of immigrants who are or would be subject to the proclamation [1]. Federal law gives people the right to seek asylum if they fear persecution, no matter how they arrived in the U.S. [2].

What officials, courts, and advocates say. Judge J. Michelle Childs wrote for the appeals court majority that Congress “did not intend to grant the Executive the expansive removal authority it asserts” [1]. Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the justices the proclamation “rests on a commonsense understanding of the President’s inherent and delegated powers to exclude aliens” [1]. The administration argues it can categorically deny asylum to people covered by the order and should not have to accept applications destined to be rejected [2][3]. Against the proclamation’s claim of an invasion, immigration attorneys at the ACLU and the National Immigrant Justice Center say border crossings were already falling before Trump took office [2].

Our read. What the lower courts protected is the chance to ask. The executive branch already decides who gets asylum, but those decisions are supposed to be made one person at a time, and the challengers’ attorneys argue the law does not let a president stop people from even applying [2]. On one point the appeals court was unanimous: Judge Justin Walker, who dissented in part and said the president can skip the application process, still agreed the government cannot strip the procedures that protect people from being sent back to persecution [1]. The fight before the justices is over everything above that floor, starting with the asylum application itself.

What’s next. The justices are expected to hear the case in the coming months and decide it by the end of June [3]. It joins two other immigration cases this term, on deportations to third countries and on detaining immigrants without a hearing [1][3].

The administration asks a third time to keep Venezuelans’ protections ended

What happened. On Nov. 18, the Justice Department filed an emergency application asking the Supreme Court to again pause U.S. District Judge Edward Chen’s ruling that officials lacked authority to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans [4]. TPS lets people from countries hit by war, disaster, or other catastrophes live and work in the U.S. while it is unsafe to return [4]. The court paused Chen’s ruling in October 2025, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld it [4]. This is the case’s third trip to the emergency docket [5].

In June, the court’s conservative majority ruled that courts cannot review the administration’s decisions ending TPS for Haitians and Syrians [5]. Last month the justices sent the Venezuelan case back to the 9th Circuit to apply that ruling [4][5]. But the Supreme Court’s earlier pause expired this month, and the government says the 9th Circuit refused to issue a new one, so the appeals ruling upholding Chen is set to take effect Friday [4][5]. The reports on the filing do not say why the appeals court declined to issue a new stay.

Who it affects. The revocation undid a Biden-era extension of Venezuela’s 2023 TPS designation [4], ending status for almost 350,000 people, Courthouse News reports [5]. The Justice Department says reviving TPS would force it to release about 1,800 detained Venezuelans [4][6]. It also says it would be blocked from carrying out removal orders, which Al Jazeera puts at up to 332 and Courthouse News at more than 300 [6][5]. The plaintiffs say TPS holders have since been detained, separated from children who are U.S. citizens, deported to Venezuela, and sent to third countries where they have no ties [4].

What officials, courts, and advocates say. “Absent judicial intervention between now and November 20, the Department of Homeland Security will have to resurrect TPS status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans after a 19-month hiatus,” the department wrote [4]. Sauer wrote that the court “already balanced these very equities twice before and found that they tilted in the government’s favor” [5]. The administration has said such protections were always meant to be temporary [4].

The migrants and the National TPS Alliance sued, saying the revocation was unlawful and driven by racial animus, after then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem called Venezuelan immigrants “dirtbags” in a Fox News interview [5]. The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to the application [5].

Our read. The government’s best argument is procedural, and it rests on more than a tally of past orders. The court has weighed these harms twice already, and its June ruling limits what courts can review on TPS at all [5]. But the harms on the other side have grown since the first pause: the plaintiffs describe deportations and family separations that a later win cannot undo [4]. When the emergency docket rules on a case twice and is asked a third time, the temporary order starts to work as the policy.

What’s next. Chen’s ruling takes effect Friday, Nov. 20, unless the appeals court or the Supreme Court acts first [4].

New Jersey says DHS is stonewalling a civil rights probe of an immigration jail

What happened. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport sued DHS on Nov. 17, saying officials have failed for months to answer a subpoena about medical care and treatment at Delaney Hall, a 1,196-bed immigration jail in Newark, according to the New Jersey Monitor [7]. The GEO Group, which owns and runs the jail, has said it cannot respond without DHS authorization [7]. The suit asks a federal judge to declare DHS in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and set a deadline to respond [7]. It follows a June lawsuit in which the state sought full access for health inspectors who said they were kept out of the medical unit, sleeping quarters, and bathing areas [8].

Who it affects. At least three people held at Delaney Hall have died in federal custody, the Monitor reports [7]. The new lawsuit says investigators have already found problems with medical intake, failures to provide medication for chronic conditions, inadequate responses to emergencies, failures to protect people from physical and sexual harm, and denial of accommodations for people with disabilities [7]. These are the state’s allegations; no court has ruled on them.

If you or someone you love has experienced sexual violence, including in detention, RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential support 24/7: call 800-656-4673 or text HOPE to 64673 [17].

What officials, courts, and advocates say. “What we have received for months from both GEO Group and DHS is plain stonewalling,” Davenport said [7]. DHS said in an unattributed statement that “ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies” and that “all detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment” [7]. The statement did not address the subpoena, and a GEO spokesman declined to comment [7]. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has previously denied any “subprime conditions” at the jail [9].

Our read. New Jersey has had to fight just to get inside Delaney Hall. The lawsuit describes Newark leaders, state health inspectors, and civil rights investigators all blocked, and says officials refused Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s request to speak with detainees during a controlled tour in June [7]. That matters most for the people least able to advocate for themselves inside, including those who need medication or disability accommodations to get through a day. One caution: most of the detail on the new suit comes from a single outlet, the New Jersey Monitor, describing the state’s own filing.

What’s next. The case is in federal court; no hearing date has been reported [7].

A court order bars officials from pressuring Apple and Facebook over ICE watchers

What happened. On Nov. 13, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso in Chicago made permanent an order that federal officials “shall take no actions, formal or informal, to demand or pressure” Facebook or Apple to suppress the “ICE Sightings – Chicagoland” Facebook group or the Eyes Up app (p. 1) [10]. The government agreed to the order to resolve a February lawsuit by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) on behalf of Kae Rosado, who created the group, and Kreisau Group, the company run by Eyes Up creator Mark Hodges [10][13][15].

In April, Alonso found the plaintiffs “likely to succeed on the merits of their claim that Defendants violated their First Amendment rights through coercion of Facebook and Apple,” according to FIRE [15]. He pointed to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi’s public statement about ICEBlock, another ICE-reporting app, and to Apple reversing its approval of Eyes Up right after that contact [14]. Apple removed ICEBlock on Oct. 2, 2025, and took down Eyes Up the next day; about two weeks later, Meta removed Rosado’s original group [13].

Who it affects. Eyes Up lets people share videos of ICE operations on a map after moderators review them [14]. Rosado’s group grew to nearly 100,000 members during the 2025 enforcement surge in Chicago, according to FIRE [15], and she later started a second group [13]. The order binds only federal officials; Apple is not required to bring the app back [14].

What officials, courts, and advocates say. “I’m glad the government agreed to stop targeting my speech, but it shouldn’t take a lawsuit to get the government to respect our constitutional rights,” Hodges said [12]. The lawsuit cited Bondi’s public statement, “We had Apple and Google take down the ICEBlock apps” [13]. In court, the government argued the plaintiffs lacked standing and that their allegations did not show threatening conduct by Noem or coercive statements by Bondi [13]. Apple has told Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., that safety concerns Bondi raised after the Dallas ICE shooting led it to pull ICEBlock and similar apps; it cited its rule against mean-spirited content when it removed Eyes Up [14]. The Justice Department and DHS did not immediately respond to Reuters [11].

Our read. The settlement does not put Eyes Up back in the App Store [14]. On the court’s April findings, the government never had to order Apple to do anything; pressure was enough. A court can stop the pressure, but this order puts no duty on Apple to undo what it did [14]. For people who document enforcement in their own neighborhoods, the protection now runs against the government, not against the platforms they depend on.

What’s next. Government lawyers must notify Apple and Meta of the order by Nov. 20 [14]. A separate suit by ICEBlock’s developer is not covered by this agreement [14].

The Through-Line

Three of these four fights turn on time, and in each the government largely controls the clock. It can rush to the emergency docket when a deadline cuts against it [4], let a subpoena sit unanswered for months [7], or keep a policy in force while the justices take until June [2][3]. The people affected live with whatever status quo that produces, and for detainees who need medication or accommodations, that status quo is their health [7].

The fourth shows the other side of that. Rosado and Hodges won a permanent order more than a year after Apple pulled Eyes Up and Meta removed Rosado’s group [13], and the app still isn’t back [14]. What would change the picture is speed and sight: an emergency docket that explains itself, and oversight bodies that can see inside a jail where at least three people have died in custody [7].

Watch Next

Nov. 20: Chen’s TPS ruling takes effect unless a higher court pauses it [4]; the deadline for government lawyers to notify Apple and Meta of the Eyes Up order [14].

By the end of June: A decision in the asylum case [3].

Two things you can do. If someone you love is held at Delaney Hall, tell the attorney general’s Division on Civil Rights what they have experienced; the office opened its civil rights probe in August [7]. Its contact page lists a phone number for each regional office, including the Northern Regional Office at 973-648-2700, and a line for disability-related accommodation requests at 1-833-653-2748 [16]. Wherever you live, ask your state attorney general whether the office has inspected the immigration jails in your state, and what happened when it tried.

Open questions: Will the Supreme Court explain its reasoning this time on Venezuelan TPS? And who inside DHS decided not to answer New Jersey’s subpoena?

Related Reading

Sources

Compiled from 17 sources across 16 outlets. Source text as of Nov 19, 2026.

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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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