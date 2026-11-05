The Supreme Court on Monday turned away the Trump administration’s emergency bid to force California to set aside about 20,000 mail ballots from people the Justice Department claims are not citizens [1][2]. A Guardian review found at least 20 cases in the past year in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) re-arrested immigrants who had just won release in federal court [6]. And 66 members of Congress asked the administration to stop a planned deportation of at least 150 Afghans to Pakistan [10].

The thread this week is whether a win, in a courtroom or in a letter from Congress, actually protects the people it is meant to protect. Here is where five issues stand.

The Supreme Court rejects the DOJ’s California ballot demand

What happened. The justices denied the Justice Department’s (DOJ) emergency application without explanation, hours after it was filed on Monday, with no noted dissents [1][2]. Justice Elena Kagan referred the request to the full court [2]. This was an emergency-docket order, not a ruling on the merits: the DOJ had asked for a “limited injunction” directing California to set the ballots aside while the case plays out [3]. It followed losses below. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter denied the request, and a 2-1 panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his order [3]. Separately on Monday, Chief Judge James Boasberg in Washington ordered the administration to stop making its demands, writing, “The Executive Branch has likely violated the Constitution’s Elections Clause, which commits authority over election rules to the states and Congress alone” [3].

Who it affects. The DOJ claims nearly 21,000 noncitizens are illegally registered to vote in California [2]. Data scientists working with an immigrants’ rights group found the list included dozens of U.S. citizens and thousands of people not currently registered to vote in the state [2]. Los Angeles County clerk Dean Logan said the DOJ “has not provided the underlying evidence, source, or methodology supporting its assertions that individuals identified in its records are ineligible to vote” [1]. The DOJ has sought a similar outcome for some 400 voters in Washington state [2]. Democracy Docket notes that its founder’s law firm represents intervenors in the case [2].

What officials, courts and advocates say. Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote, “Once California commingles the challenged ballots with lawful ones, there is no way to get the challenged ballots back” [3]. Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter wrote, “We will continue pursuing every available legal avenue to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure federal law is enforced” [2]. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the court “firmly slapped down the Trump DoJ’s baseless attack on California’s electoral process” [1]. Data and experts have shown that ineligible noncitizen voting is extremely rare [1].

On Election Day, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin posted that anyone who votes while ineligible will be found, writing that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) “will find you, hunt you down, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law” [11]. Mullin has claimed his agency is investigating 300,000 cases of illegal voting [11]. Meanwhile, ICE officials in four regions told The Intercept they were ordered by word of mouth to halt enforcement operations on Election Day; that account comes from anonymous officials and one outlet [12].

What’s next. The DOJ has also filed criminal charges against 28 green card holders in California it accuses of fraudulently registering to vote and casting illegal ballots [1].

Re-arrested after winning in court, and removals to third countries

What happened. The Guardian identified at least 20 cases nationwide in the past year in which people released on habeas corpus petitions were detained again, based on court records, attorneys and media reports [6]. A habeas petition asks a federal court whether the government can legally hold someone while their main case proceeds [6]. In Minnesota, seven immigrants were re-detained before they had even left the Whipple federal building, as first reported by MPR [6]. This reporting comes from a single outlet [6].

Who it affects. Immigrants have filed more than 91,000 habeas petitions to challenge their detentions, according to ProPublica research cited by the Guardian [6]. Attorneys believe some re-detentions are tied to the administration’s push to deport people to third countries, where they hold no citizenship and often have no ties [6]. The administration has sent at least 25,000 people to third countries, according to a tally by Refugees International and Human Rights First [10].

What officials, courts and advocates say. “We’ve seen a very, very sharp increase in people who are released on habeas petitions, only to be very rapidly re-detained, often in violation of the federal court’s order,” said Bridget Pranzatelli, an attorney with the National Immigration Project [6]. In an October ruling, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals pointed to the government’s “demonstrated pattern of re-detaining” people granted habeas relief [6]. A federal judge in Louisiana held a senior immigration official in contempt, and judges in Pennsylvania and Minnesota have held authorities in contempt or threatened to [6].

The same week, 66 lawmakers wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mullin asking them to halt the deportation of Afghans, citing advocacy reports that at least 150 were scheduled to be flown from Louisiana to Pakistan starting Tuesday [10]. DHS officials said in court filings that they eventually planned to return some of them to Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported [10]. “Sending dozens of people back to one of the most dangerous countries on earth … is a death sentence,” the lawmakers wrote [10]. Shawn VanDiver of AfghanEvac said most of those scheduled “were placed into removal proceedings because they didn’t have attorneys to fight” [10]. The administration halted processing of Afghan applications after a man from Afghanistan allegedly shot two National Guard members in Washington in November 2025 [10]. The Afghan flight reporting comes from one outlet in our source set [10].

What’s next. In September, the Supreme Court granted an emergency stay that lets the administration keep quickly deporting people to third countries while the case continues [6]. Some attorneys now ask judges to require advance notice, such as three days, before the government moves a client again [6].

Congress presses DHS on detained citizens and hunger strikers

What happened. Citing ProPublica’s investigation, Rep. Lou Correa of California and 39 other lawmakers asked Mullin in an October letter how many U.S. citizens immigration agents have detained and how agents are trained to verify citizenship [7]. In a separate letter, seven Democrats led by Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois demanded answers from Mullin and acting ICE Director David Venturella about the El Valle detention facility in Raymondville, Texas, where people in detention are on a hunger strike [8].

Who it affects. ProPublica has counted more than 500 Americans detained by immigration agents, including 36 held for at least a day without being able to contact a lawyer or family and roughly a dozen citizens deported, mostly children [7]. At El Valle, the strike began on Oct. 11; family members say four women and 10 to 20 men are still taking part [8]. Those on strike say the facility has substandard medical care, undrinkable water and guards who mistreat them, and some say they were told they would be moved to be force-fed [8].

What officials and advocates say. “We remain concerned that the Department’s actions are violating American citizens’ constitutional rights to due process, equal protection, and freedom from unreasonable search and seizure,” the Correa letter said [7]. DHS has long said it is not arresting U.S. citizens and calls its operations “highly targeted” [7]. On El Valle, an ICE spokesperson said, “allegations that detainees are being threatened are FALSE. No detainees are being force fed or threatened with force feeding” [8]. A DHS spokesperson said the lawmakers “should be thanking our law enforcement,” and DHS did not provide proof that the strikers it described have criminal histories [8]. The facility’s operator, Management and Training Corporation, referred questions to ICE [8].

What’s next. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico has introduced the Justice for Citizens Wrongfully Detained by ICE Act, which would make it easier for citizens to sue agents for wrongful arrests [7].

Children held for months in refugee shelters

What happened. As of September, almost 1,900 children were held in shelters overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), the Health and Human Services agency Congress tasked with caring for children who arrive alone [9]. Families, lawyers and advocates told KFF Health News the administration has reconfigured the office to aid deportations, including by holding children rather than reuniting them with relatives [9].

Who it affects. Children often stay for months because their potential guardians are detained or afraid to finish the sponsorship process, and attorneys say they sometimes have to sue for a child’s release even when requirements are met [9]. Some children have chosen to return to the countries they fled [9]. KFF Health News withheld the full names of the family it profiled because they fear government reprisal [9].

What officials and advocates say. Jonathan White, who ran the office’s unaccompanied children program during part of President Trump’s first term, said the administration is turning a child welfare program into a detention program [9]. “When a child sees no way out of detention, ‘voluntary departure’ may no longer feel like a real choice,” Rep. Andrea Salinas of Oregon said [9]. DHS said “ICE does not separate families” and that it is working to locate 450,000 children who arrived during the Biden administration [9]. “ORR is not slow,” senior adviser John Fabbricatore said, adding, “we are just more careful, as we should be: children’s lives are at stake” [9]. A federal watchdog found in 2024 that the office did not properly screen sponsors during a surge under President Biden [9]. This section rests on one outlet’s reporting [9].

The Supreme Court hears the Catholic preschool case

What happened. On Tuesday the justices heard arguments in St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, a challenge by two Catholic preschools to Colorado’s state-funded universal preschool program [4][5]. This is a merits case, and a decision could reshape the relationship between religious freedom and nondiscrimination laws in the US [5]. Colorado requires participating preschools to give children an equal opportunity to enroll “regardless of race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, lack of housing, income level, or disability” [5]. The preschools say the rule violates their free-exercise rights, and the Trump administration supports them [4].

Who it affects. The case turns on families with LGBTQ+ parents and on religious schools seeking public funds [4][5]. A win for the schools could further narrow a 1990 Supreme Court decision that found religious practice does not create exemptions from broadly applied laws [4].

What the justices and lawyers said. Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked whether a Catholic school could reject a child simply because the parents are a same-sex couple; the schools’ lawyer, Nicholas Reaves, answered, “If it’s the sincere religious exercise of the petitioner, then I think that would be permitted” [4]. Colorado’s attorney, Helen Norton, said, “Families are harmed when they’re turned away from the publicly funded school that makes their lives work because of the protected class status” [4]. Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested the law created an unnecessary “clash of rights” [4]. Politico reported the conservative justices appeared sympathetic to the schools, while the three liberal justices sounded skeptical, according to the Guardian [5].

Watch next

California ballots: the DOJ had sought to set the ballots aside while the case plays out, and McCotter said the department will keep “pursuing every available legal avenue” [2][3].

St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy: the justices will decide whether Colorado can require Catholic preschools to follow its equal-opportunity rules [4][5].

Wrongful detention bill: Rep. Leger Fernández introduced the Justice for Citizens Wrongfully Detained by ICE Act last month [7].

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