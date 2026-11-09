Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications
Sick of this Publications
Thunderous Wonder
0:00
-3:51

Thunderous Wonder

Track 6 of the Robber Barons’ Betrayal series with original lyrics and musical production by Nick Paro
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Nick Paro

Lyrics

Thunder, thunder, cry out your wonder.
Tremble, rage, tear at the cage.
This, now, is the fight of our age.
Wonder, oh wonder, where is our thunder?

Thunder, thunder, try out your wonder.
Gnash, bite, alite with your rage.
Here, now, it’s right on our page.
Wonder, oh wonder,

We are the thunder.
Thunder, thunder.
We are the thunder.
Wonder, oh wonder, we are the thunder.

Thunder, thunder, bring out your wonder.
Light, bright, wise as a sage.
When, how, we’re setting the stage.
Wonder, no wonder, for you are the thunder.

Thunder, thunder, try out your wonder.
Gnash, bite, alite with your rage.
Here, now, it’s right on our page.
Wonder, oh wonder,

We are the thunder.
Thunder, thunder.
We are the thunder.
Wonder, oh wonder, we are the thunder.

Tear down the hush.
Break through the fear.
If the night wants silence,
we’re louder right here.

We are the thunder.
Thunder, thunder.
We are the thunder.
Wonder, oh wonder, we are the thunder.

The original poem

thunderous wonder

thunderous wonder

Nick Paro
·
June 29, 2025
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I’m Nick Paro, and I’m sick of the shit going on. So, I’m using poetry, podcasting, and lives to discuss the intersections of chronic illness and mental wellbeing, masculinity, veteran’s issues, politics, and so much more. I am only able to have these conversations, bring visibility to my communities, and fill the void through your support — this is a publication where engagement is encouraged, creativity is a cornerstone, and transparency is key — please consider becoming a paid subscriber today and grow the community!

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