Thank you Cris, julie elder, theOriginalNicole, PaulM, Jessica Bee 🍁, and many others for tuning into my live video with Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Beth Cruz, Nick Paro, and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Time For Life, E1: Welcome
A recording from Nick Paro and Sick of this Shit Publications's live video
Sick of this Shit Publications, Nick Paro, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, and 2 others
Jan 07, 2026
Time for Life
Taking the Time for Life by getting away from the everyday bullshit and thinking of what brings you joy!Taking the Time for Life by getting away from the everyday bullshit and thinking of what brings you joy!