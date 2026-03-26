Time For Life | E12 - Joy on the Porch

Time For Notes
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Thank you NeuroDivergent Hodgepodge, Lisa | We Are The Third Estate, Martin D. Vasquez, Brandon Ellrich, Heather, and many others for tuning into my live video with julie elder, Beth Cruz, and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.