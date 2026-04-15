Sick of this Shit Publications

Sick of this Shit Publications

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Time for Life | E14 - Time for Chat

A recording from Sick of this Shit Publications's live video
Sick of this Shit Publications's avatar
Soso's World's avatar
Beth Cruz's avatar
Sick of this Shit Publications, Soso's World, and Beth Cruz
Apr 15, 2026

Thank you Laura Tompkins, Quilt for change, Andrea D (Canada), EmGee, William Scott, and many others for tuning into my live video with Beth Cruz and Soso's World! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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